Sketchy land sales

The North Dakota attorney general’s office has approved Bill Gate’s purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in the state, despite the state’s anti-corporate farming law.

I’m not onboard with that decision but there’s nothing to be done about it now.

In other North Dakota land sale news, China-based Fufeng USA, a subsidiary of Fufeng Group, has purchased 300 acres of land just north of Grand Forks to build a corn wet-milling plant.

The land sale has raised many eyebrows in the state of North Dakota and the federal government, mainly because many people are suspicious of China’s intent and because the land is about a 20-minute drive away from the Grand Forks Air Force Base. The base is ground zero for some of the U.S.’s most sensitive drone technology and is home to a space networking center.

Citizens of Grand Forks for the most part is against the Chinese development because China is involved and because they are worried about its water use and environmental impact.

China does not have the best record when it comes to environmental protections.

“Gary Bridgeford, who sold his parcel of the farmland to the Chinese company for around $2.6 million this year, said his neighbors have vented their anger at him and planted signs opposing the project in his front yard,” according to a CNBC report. ‘“I’ve been threatened,” he said. “I’ve been called every name in the book for selling property.”’

City leaders, of course, want the development to go through because of the tax benefits from the $700 million plant and the 200 direct jobs it would create.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., opposes the project and said in an interview, “I think we grossly underappreciate how effective they are at collecting information, collecting data, using it in nefarious ways. And so, I’d just as soon not have the Chinese Communist Party doing business in my backyard.”

In the meantime, the U.S. government may decide the fate of the Fufeng plant.

According to a Successful Farming article, a House committee voted to prohibit China and Russia from purchasing agricultural land and companies.

According to the article, Chinese investors own relatively small amounts of U.S. ag land. And, as many of you have probably heard or read Chinese investors purchased Smithfield Foods, the largest U.S. pork producer.

In my opinion, the U.S. should not sell its ag assets to countries who could potentially harm us.