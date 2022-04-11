The Book of Excavator

My friends and I are the praying kind. We’re absolutely imperfect, and on some days, it’s unlikely one of our children will rise up and call us a Proverbs 31 woman. They teach me daily about growing in faith, they’re Johnny on the spot with a recipe, and we share stories of raising little ranch kids because that’s what we’re doing, and these years are all consuming. Many of us are writers, so stories hold a high value for us. Most of the stories we share with one another involve livestock, many include partially clothed kids, and they nearly all involve manure or mud where it shouldn’t be.

I’ve been working to teach my little boy, Tee, who is almost 4, about Jesus. After a bedtime story, he’s ready to “talk to Jesus.” He prays for Jesus to “watch out for” our bulls, baby goats, his cousins, dump trucks, the occasional Peterbilt, and his best friends. One night he asked me to call up Jesus — like he’s on speed dial — so I did. He prayed with his chubby little hands together and asked Jesus to send him a friend to his house to play. The next morning, he was sitting at the table when the neighbor’s little girl knocked on our back door when she and her dad stopped by. His eyes were as big as saucers and there was no disguising his joy that “Jesus worked!”

We’re readers and we’ve been reading a little Easter book as of late. He listens closely and the other night, we read about the three women visiting the tomb where Jesus’ body was behind a huge boulder. I read that on the third day, the women returned, the boulder was moved to the side, and the tomb was empty. He didn’t miss a beat before he asked, “What kind of excavator did those women have?”

As I’m writing this, we’re preparing for our annual show goat sale on Sunday and Tee is about to burst with the possibility of lots of little kids to play with that day. Preparing for a production sale, as many of you can attest, is a tremendous amount of work. The goats are clipped, and every single one was photographed and videoed for our online buyers. The brisket is smoked and sliced, the goat roasts are smoking now, and hopefully the wind howling outside will stop soon.

The best part of the sale is at the end when we load out the goats and I can see how excited each kiddo is about the project they’ll work on throughout the summer. The more time and work and attention they put into the project, the more rewarding it will be, even if they don’t hang the banner in the end. The pair of kid and livestock is pure potential and they’re writing their own story. I’ll be praying that Jesus “watches out” for those kids and all of us as we move through writing our own stories, too.