The importance of Colorado livestock

In recognition of National Agriculture Week and Colorado Livestock Proud Day, Colorado State University is proud to celebrate the rich and diverse landscape of Colorado agriculture. This week also offers an opportunity to address misleading information around livestock production, and to share the scientific research that CSU is advancing to protect rangelands, enhance animal welfare and strengthen food systems.

As director of CSU’s new Sustainable Livestock Systems Collaborative, my role is to work with experts across our academic departments to embrace sustainability within the context of livestock by identifying and scaling innovation to support animal agriculture. Together, as a community of researchers, ranchers, producers and consumers, we can work to understand our impacts and improve the sustainability of livestock systems.

Stackhouse-Lawson, Ph.D., is a professor and director of Colorado State University’s Sustainable Livestock Systems Collaborative, an interdisciplinary center overseen by the Office of the Provost, with leadership from the College of Agricultural Sciences and the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.