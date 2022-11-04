Time to hibernate

Lately as the temperatures get colder, I feel like a bear getting ready to hibernate. I’ve been eating constantly and I’m so tired.

This used to happen every fall when I lived in North Dakota, but this is the first time I’ve had this happen here in Colorado.

So instead of consulting the Farmer’s Almanac, I’m going to predict and cold and snowy winter here in Greeley, Colo.

Another clue is that I bought a new winter coat recently. Being from North Dakota it is of course made of down and fur lined. We don’t mess around with winter in the north.

I have other winter coats that I brought here that resemble sleeping bags, but one has a broken zipper, and the other is not very flattering, but I will break it out if I need to.

I think I’ve mentioned it before that when those of us with poor metabolism would wear winter gear when temperatures dipped while teenagers wore hoodies and flip flops.

I used to wonder why they were so against wearing winter coats until I saw a photo of my sister and I in our new matching winter coats that my parents ordered from the Sears Roebuck catalogue. My coat was a bright orange and hers’ bright blue and they had pointy hoods. In the photo we looked like a couple of North Dakota gnomes.

We both had five buckle rubber boots that were handed down to us from my cousin. He grew very fast, so we were provided with a lot of boots and jeans.

When we complained about our boots my mother would remind us that we shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. We didn’t know what that meant but she looked serious when she said it, so we were too scared to argue.

When I was young, I didn’t mind winter. In fact, I spent many hours outside building snow forts and pretending I was trudging through the desert.

Air Force parkas were all the rage when I was a teenager, so I had a dark blue one. The coats were nice and warm but when we went out tricking on Halloween people could write on my coat (winter coats were required on Halloween if you wanted to stay warm) with a bar of soap, of which we had plenty, along with many rolls of toilet paper.

My mother would see my coat the next day and realize that I spent Halloween soaping windows and tee-peeing homes and trees. It goes without saying that most of those homes belonged to our teachers.

I hope you enjoyed my trip down memory lane. If you don’t hear from me next week, I’m hibernating.