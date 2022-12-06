What are your kids worth?

I have to tell you gentle readers, there is no price you can put on your children when you live alone and they come and bring their families to spend time with you on the holidays. It will put a spring in your step. Our Thanksgiving was awesome and I had a houseful plus the new great granddaughter! What a little sweetheart.

Son Andy and I began to swap stories about our children growing up. “Dad, did I ever tell you about the time I had to leave Isaiah with a farmer I had just bought a truck load of hay from?”

“What do you mean leave him?” I asked.

“I ran off and forgot my checkbook and my truck was loaded with hay and I explained to the feller my situation and asked him if I could leave Isaiah, age 7, there with him as payment while I went back to the house for my checkbook. He seemed Like a nice enough feller, but he didn’t want me to leave without Isaiah staying behind!

“WHAT?” I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

Leaving your kid for payment if you didn’t return? It all worked out well enough. The farmer put Isaiah to work doing this and that until Andy returned with his check. I ask Isaiah, now 21, what he remembered about that. “Oh, I didn’t really want my dad to leave but I knew he would be back for me and just did as I was told.” Now that’s one for the books.

I relayed a story that I have told here before but it fits purty well so I’ll tell it again. As a young green cowboy at Amarillo, Texas, I was looking after some steers on a four section ranch that joined our place. Andy was maybe 3 or so. I took him with me one nice day to do some prowling through the cattle and have some bonding time and time to maybe do a little teaching on the subject of “cowboys.” We loaded our horses and headed over to the last place I had seen any cattle.

I noticed right away that yep, we had a steer over in the neighbor’s cows. We rode through the remaining steers gathered there and I put a little plan together. I had Andy get off his little Shetland and just hold the reins in one hand and if the horse tried to get away, just let him go and we would catch him later. I had to ride around behind a small hill where the closest gate was to get into where the cows were and I would be out of sight for a brief time. “Son, I won’t be gone long and you just wait here for me until I get back, okay?” Andy just looked down at the ground and nodded his little head sporting that big hat. Folks, I rode off concerned that I needed to just stay calm and ease that ol’ steer away from the cows and out the gate. Knowing full well, he probably was not going to play well with me! Just the same I rode off and looked back one time at Andy, still standing there looking at the ground. As it turned out, I rode in among those cows and separated that steer and out the gate we went. No problem! I got back to my son as soon as I could to find him still with head down, standing quietly with his pony. When I said, “mount up and let’s go to the trailer,” he beamed. As we were driving around looking for more steers, I ask him, “son, what were you thinking about when I left?” In a quiet little voice that almost broke my heart, he said, “I was thinking that I hoped none of them big ol’ rattlesnakes would come by and eat me! I had to choke that one down. That’s ranch life. I would have let him ride off with me but I knew that little horse of his couldn’t keep up if I found myself with a run away steer. Oh well, what a day of memories we had talking about some of the things that had happened over the years.

I do so hope your Thanksgiving was a enjoyable as mine!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, remember, our future depends on what we do with it!, I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.