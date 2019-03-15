3 members inducted into Greeley Stampede Hall

Over the past 97 years, there have been many who have made valuable contributions to the success of the Greeley Stampede. Through a community nomination process, the Greeley Stampede has selected three outstanding individuals to be inducted into the Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame in April.

This year's inductees include Bennie Beutler, the stampede's rodeo stock contractor for the past 30-plus years, Bill May, a longtime Wrangler volunteer member and two-term committeeman, and Bill Webster, who served on the committee for 10 years and has been an Old Bucker for more than 50 years. To recognize the Hall of Fame inductees, the Greeley Stampede will be hosting a banquet Friday, April 26 at Zoe's Café starting at 6 p.m. Individual tickets will be $25 or a table of eight for $160. Tickets for the banquet will be available at the Greeley Stampede ticket office located at 600 N 14th Ave. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at (970) 356-7787. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional recognition will take place during the 2019 Greeley Stampede including display cases for each inductee with information and artifacts about their contributions to the Stampede. The display cases will be located in the Events Center during the Event.

Aggie hosts win crops contest for 2-year colleges

CURTIS, Neb. — Older and newer faces gathered in Curtis, Neb., for the Collegiate Crops Contest hosted at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. The Agronomy Department at NCTA, headed by Chair Brad Ramsdale, coordinated the contest for four two-year colleges and nine four-year universities. NCTA Dean Ron Rosati welcomed the nearly 100 students from 13 colleges, including several NCTA graduates who got their start in Curtis on teams coached by Ramsdale. NCTA teams have won three consecutive national championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Those alumni now attend four-year institutions such as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Panhandle State University in Oklahoma. Dalton Johnson of Gering and Aaron Doxon of Maywood attend UNL, and John Paul Kain of McCook is at Panhandle State. The NCTA Aggie team led by Kyle Krantz of Alliance won the team title among the two-year colleges. Krantz was the top-placing individual with teammates Jacob Vallery of Plattsmouth third, Catherine Ljunggren of rural Hamilton County (Harvard) fifth and the Aggie team rounded out with Chase Callahan of Gothenburg. Joining Krantz and Vallery in the top four were second place, Ashton Hawkins of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College and fourth, Joey Pohlen of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb. Of four-year schools, Kansas State University won the contest and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was second. Agronomy and diversified agriculture students had studied plant, seed and weed identification; agricultural calibrations and methods for planting crops plus, proper weed and pest control measures; a written test, and more aspects of crop production. Four-year schools included the University of Nebraska, Kansas State University, Iowa State University, Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, West Texas A&M, Fort Hays State University, University of Wisconsin–River Falls, and Dordt College of Sioux Center, Iowa. Two-year schools included NCTA, Northeast Community College, Hutchinson Community College and Eastern Oklahoma State College. NCTA freshmen students participated in an unofficial capacity (not for points). They were Amy Lammers of Axtell, Tyler Aschenbrenner and Ethan Aschenbrenner of Scottsbluff, Korbin Moore of Gothenburg, Colton Bell of York, and Clade Anderson of Otis, Kan. The next contest for the Aggies Crops Judging Team will be nationals on April 10-13 in Murray, Ky., at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture. ❖