Aggies awarded for commitment with American FFA Degrees

CURTIS, Neb. — Thirteen freshmen and sophomore students attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis received the highest honor in FFA in early November.

American FFA Degrees were awarded at the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

The Aggie students who are studying agriculture education, animal science, diversified agriculture, agronomy or veterinary technology at NCTA were active in their high school FFA chapters.

“We are very proud of the leadership and career paths these students have continued into their college programs here at NCTA in Curtis,” said Douglas Smith, Ph.D., associate professor of animal science and agricultural education.

The American Degree represents an FFA member’s commitment throughout their FFA career in their Supervised Agricultural Experiences, along with leadership and community involvement.

The students, majors, FFA chapters are: Ethan Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff FFA, agronomy; Tyler Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff FFA, diversified agriculture; Colton Bell, York FFA, agronomy; Camryn Evans of DeWitt, Wilber-Clatonia FFA, vet technology; Audrey Heinz, Eaton, Colo., Eaton FFA, ag education; Emily Kammerer, Sutherland FFA, animal science; Jocelyn Kennicutt, Gothenburg FFA, animal science; John Lauer, Gothenburg FFA, animal science; Kayla Mues, Cambridge FFA, ag education; Nina Parry of Genoa, Twin River FFA, vet technology; Brittany Pellatz, Plainview FFA, vet technology; Aurora Urwiler of Laurel, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge FFA, ag education; Camden Wilke of Columbus, Lakeview FFA, animal science.

Most of these students attended with their FFA chapters or family members to accept their degree, said Smith, who also serves at the faculty adviser for the NCTA Collegiate FFA Chapter.

Fornstrom elected to fourth term as Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President

LARAMIE, Wyo, — Todd Fornstrom, of Laramie County, was elected to his fourth term as president of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation at the organization’s 100th annual meeting in Laramie.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence,” Fornstrom stated. “We will keep working hard for the members of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation.”

“Advocating for agriculture is something Farm Bureau members do every day and I’m honored to be counted in that group as your Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation President,” he continued. “Advocacy for agriculture and policy development is crucial to our future.”

Todd and his family farm in Laramie County. He and his wife, Laura, have four children. Fornstrom works with his family on the Fornstrom Farm near Pine Bluffs. The diversified farm consists of irrigated corn, wheat, alfalfa, dry beans and a cattle and sheep feedlot. They also run a trucking business, custom harvest and Todd is in a partnership and runs Premium Hay Products, an alfalfa pellet mill.

Voting delegates elected Cole Coxbill, of Goshen County, to his fourth term as WyFB vice president. Coxbill and his wife, Sammie, have three kids. They run a trucking business, commercial spraying business and raise cattle.

Rachel Grant, of Converse County, was elected to her first term as the director-at-large. Grant is a past president of the Converse County Farm Bureau Federation and a former WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee member. She also serves as the state chair of the WyFB Natural Environmental and Resources Committee. She and her husband Will have four children and ranch in Southern Converse County.

In addition to the three statewide elections, five district directors and the Young Farmer & Rancher state chair serve on the state board.

The Young Farmer & Rancher Committee elected Chelsea Baars to her first term as the state committee chair. This position has a seat on the WyFB board of directors.

Rounding out the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation board of directors are district directors: Raenell Taylor, Northeast District director; Kevin Baars, Southeast District director; Tim Pexton, Central District director; Thad Dockery, Northwest District director; and Justin Ellis, Southwest District director. ❖