AGJA board elected at 2021 Southern Hospitality Classic

The election of the American Gelbvieh Junior Association board of directors was held at the 2021 AGJA Southern Hospitality Classic in Batesville, Miss. AGJA members elected five candidates to serve a two-year term.

The AGJA board of directors is comprised of nine AGJA members and one ex-officio member. Directors serve two-year terms and are eligible to serve two full terms. Directors must be 16 years of age and may not have yet reached their 20th birthday as of Jan. 1.

Newly elected board members include Jaycie Forbes, De Smet, S.D., daughter of Troy and Pam Forbes; Jaylea Pope, Ravenna, Neb., daughter of Jeff and Jeanne Pope; Lily Judd, Pomona, Kan., daughter of Nick and Ginger Judd; and Sadie Morris, Batesville, Miss., daughter of Jason and Susan Morris. Madalynn Welsh, Franklin, Neb., daughter of Brian and Gina Welsh, was re-elected to the board for her second term.

The board spends time following the directors’ election to elect an executive committee to serve in leadership positions for the 2021-2022 year. Alexx Starr, Stapleton, Neb., daughter of Scott and Raberta Starr, was elected president. Madalynn Welsh was elected to serve as vice president. Preston Dunn, St. John, Kan., son of Brian and Carolyn Dunn, will serve as the vice president of leadership. Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, Mo., daughter of Brad and Amy Rumfelt, was elected secretary. Rachelle Anderson, Jamestown, Kan., daughter of Robert and Charlotte Anderson, was elected treasurer. Cody Forbes, De Smet, S.D., son of Troy and Pam Forbes, will serve as ex-officio.

Retiring board members of the 2020-2021 AGJA board of directors included Brooke Nowack, Bland, Mo., daughter of Jared and Caisie Nowack; Danielle Stock, Waukon, Iowa, daughter of Mark and Stacy Stock; Cade Cameron, Danville, Iowa, son of Greg and Dawn Cameron; and Grace Vehige, Billings, Mo., daughter of Tom and Stacy Vehige.

NDA announces Batie as new assistant director

Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman has announced the hiring of Cicely Batie for the position of assistant director. Batie, who has education and experience in agricultural economics, natural resources, and trade, began working at NDA in late June.

“Cicely is a native Nebraskan, growing up on her family farm northeast of Lexington, so she understands agriculture and what the good life really means here in Nebraska,” said Wellman. “Her experience in livestock development combined with her education in ag economics will help grow Nebraska by growing Nebraska agriculture.”

Batie recently completed her master of science in agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and wrote her thesis on Nebraska’s Livestock Friendly County program which is managed by NDA. Prior to receiving her masters’ degree, Batie worked for Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C., where she advised the Senator on agriculture, energy, environment, natural resources and trade policy.

“Agriculture is not only a family tradition; it’s become my professional passion. I’m excited to be a part of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in my home state where agriculture is our No. 1 industry,” said Batie. “I look forward to learning more about the great work the department does for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers and to help capitalize on the many opportunities we have to promote and engage with the agriculture industry.”

Batie fills the assistant director position previously held by Amelia Breinig who took an agribusiness job in the private sector. Assistant Director Batie will lead the agency’s domestic and international promotions.

Recently, Allissa Troyer and Jon Kerrigan joined the NDA team and will work with Batie in promotions and international trade. Troyer will focus on sales, promotions and value-added aspects of Nebraska agricultural products within the United States, while Kerrigan will focus on sales, promotions and value-added aspects of Nebraska agricultural products in the international marketplace.