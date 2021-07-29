American Angus Association names Retallick-Riley AGI president

The American Angus Association recently named Kelli Retallick-Riley president of Angus Genetics, Inc. With a lifetime of experience in the cattle business, Retallick-Riley will lead the company’s genetic evaluation technology and research programs.

“Kelli has a unique ability to share complex animal breeding and genetics topics with cattlemen in an understandable way,” said Mark McCully, chief executive officer for the association. “We are excited to have her progressive, energetic mind leading our innovation at AGI.”

Retallick-Riley has been an asset to AGI as the genetic and genomic programs director for AGI, where she coordinated research and application strategies for genetic and genomic technologies. Her education in animal breeding, combined with her practical cattle experience gives Retallick-Riley a unique skill set and perspective to strategically advance AGI and the tools it provides to cattlemen.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to further advance AGI’s mission of providing the best tools and information possible for today’s breeders,” she said. “Innovation is happening at a rapid pace and AGI is poised to lead the industry.”

A Wisconsin native, Retallick-Riley did her undergraduate work at University of Wisconsin-Madison. She followed with a master’s degree in animal breeding from Kansas State University and is currently in the final stages of completing her Ph.D. program, also from Kansas State University. Before coming to work for AGI in 2016, she worked for the American Gelbvieh Association.

Growing up in the Angus breed, Retallick-Riley was on the National Junior Angus Association board of directors. She is a frequent presenter on cattle industry programs, actively involved in the Beef Improvement Federation serving on their board of directors and has served as the past chairman of the Ultrasound Guidelines Council.

“Kelli has a passion for genetic improvement and the success of Angus breeders,” McCully said. “The future of AGI is in good hands.”

Retallick-Riley will take the helm of AGI on June 28 as current AGI president Joel Cowley resigns to accept the chief executive officer role of Calgary Stampede. Cowley previously served in various leadership roles including president and chief executive officer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo TM.

For more information about the American Angus Association, please visit angus.org.