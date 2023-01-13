American Gelbvieh Association elects board of directors
Members of the American Gelbvieh Association elected five candidates to the board of directors at the annual membership meeting held Dec. 9, 2022, during the AGA National Convention in Louisville, Ky.
Newly elected board members are David Larson, Clearbrook, Minn.; Brent Overmiller, Smith Center, Kan.; and Cory Voss, Bruning, Neb. Re-elected to serve a second term were Mark Covington, Montrose, Colo., and Tom Vehige, Billings, Mo.
The AGA board of directors also elected individuals to serve in leadership positions on the executive committee for 2023. Lori Maude, Hermosa, S.D., was elected president. Dan McCarty, Rifle, Colo., was elected vice president. Derek Martin, Kinsley, Kan., was elected secretary, and William McIntosh, Georgetown, Ky., was elected treasurer.
Other members of the board include: Dustin Aherin, Jefferson, S.D.; Todd Bicket, DVM, Chickamauga, Ga.; Zack Butler, Milton, Tenn.; Gary Felger, Lohman, Mo.; Gregg Hartman, Pueblo, Colo.; and Jeff Loveless, Spanish Fork, Utah.
Retiring members of the 2022 AGA board of directors were John Carrel, Columbus, Mo.; Leland Clark, Barnard, Kan.; and Klint Sickler, Gladstone, N.D.
Western Stock Show Association elects Ament to board of directors
|The Western Stock Show Association announcee and welcomed new board member J.J. Ament, president, and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, to the board of directors.
J.J. Ament leads the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Colorado’s oldest business and economic development organization. Continuously serving for more than 155 years, the Denver Metro Chamber has played critical leadership roles in the West, including being a co-founder of the National Western Stock Show in 1906. Ament was appointed by the chamber board in 2021 to lead the 1000-member organization and served as the chief executive officer of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation from 2017 to 2021. Ament brings a unique combination of private, public, and non-profit experience, including investment banking to the role.
A fifth-generation Colorado native, born and raised on his family’s farm and cattle ranch in northeast Colorado, Ament has been coming to the Stock Show his entire life. He is an active WSSA trustee as well as chair of the National Western Scholarship Trust. “J.J. will bring a broad knowledge of both business and agriculture to our board of directors and welcome insights as we continue to build our future,” said Chairman of the Board Douglas L. Jones. “His Colorado ranching roots and well-respected reputation in Denver will help us grow and expand our 117-year presence in the West.”