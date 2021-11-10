Angus Association announces the 10 Colorado breeders who registered the most Angus

The 10 producers who registered the most Angus beef cattle in the state of Colorado recorded a total of 2,611 Angus with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2021, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, association chief executive officer.

The 10 top recorders in Colorado are: Walter Angus, Hudson; Diamond Peak Cattle Co, Craig; Gale L and Cynthia Haynes, Holyoke; Spruce Mountain Ranch LLC, Larkspur; Huwa Cattle Co, Roggen; Sutphin Angus, Lamar; Jason D Koberstein, Holyoke; Vision Angus, Amherst; George Jr and Sarah Seidel, Livermore; Roger Mc Connell, Fort Collins.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2021 registered 313,138 head of Angus cattle. “Our Association members lead the industry in adopting new technology and breeding the most problem-free cattle for their customers,” McCully said. “Cattlemen across the country continue to find registered Angus seedstock are the most profitable option for their herd.”

Myers receives Heritage Hero Award

GERING, Neb. — At the Legacy of the Plains Annual Membership meeting, History Nebraska recognized Rick Myers as the 2021 Heritage Hero Award. Vickie Schaepler and Kim Elder presented the award.

Myers was on the board of directors for the North Platte Valley Museum when it merged with the Farm and Ranch Museum to form the Legacy of the Plains Museum. He chaired the Storyline Committee for the newly formed museum, which was responsible for designing the exhibits. He also chaired the education committee which educates over a thousand students each year.

Myers was humbled and gracious when he learned of the honor. “I am very surprised and honored to receive this award.”

David Wolf, executive director of the Legacy of the Plains, was excited for Myers to be recognized for his service to the museum.

“Rick is one of the volunteers you think of when you think of legacy. He has poured his heart and soul in our operation. He is very deserving of this award.”

The Heritage Hero Award was created by the History Nebraska board of trustees to recognize and thank local volunteers of history organizations around the state for their time and effort in helping to share Nebraska’s history. Nominations were sent in by cultural organizations from across the state.