Angus Association names McCabe director of performance programs

With a passion for data, genetics and Angus cattle — Kansas State University graduate proves to be a natural fit to join Team Angus.

The American Angus Association recently named Esther McCabe, Ph.D., director of performance programs. McCabe’s passion for teaching, cattle and genetic improvement aligns perfectly with the duties that come along with this job.

“Esther has a passion for the success of our members and understands the real-world challenges of getting data collected,” said Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO. “I know Esther will have an impact on advancing our genetic selection tools by focusing on our performance programs and working directly with Angus breeders.”

McCabe is a third-generation Angus producer originally from Elk City, Kan. She has had strong ties to the Angus breed for her entire life. She credits programs, such as the Kansas and National Junior Angus Association, for shaping and developing her leadership skills. McCabe recently earned her doctorate from K-Stat where her research focused on beef cattle data analytics.

“The Angus breed has the industry’s largest beef cattle performance database because of members’ dedication to breed improvement with each generation,” said McCabe. “I am fortunate to be joining a team focused on serving its membership. I look forward to continuing to provide programs, tools and education to support members with record reporting.”

McCabe’s previous experience with Zoetis and Osborn Barr Paramore, coupled with her beef cattle and data analytics research, will allow McCabe to serve as an excellent resource for Angus members. For more information about the American Angus Association, please visit Angus.org.

Western Growers hires Medler as new Arizona government affairs manager

Western Growers is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Medler as Arizona government affairs manager. Medler brings nearly 15 years of government relations experience and will represent the most influential specialty crop producers in the fresh produce industry in the Arizona state capitol.

“We are very excited to have Robert joining Western Growers’ State Government Affairs team,” said Matthew Allen, vice president of State Government Affairs at Western Growers. “He brings a wealth of experience advocating on behalf of employers and is looking forward to utilizing his skills to represent WG member interests in the state of Arizona.”

Lobbying on behalf of the association, Medler will represent WG in all Arizona legislative and regulatory matters as well as monitor, analyze and report on policy recommendations for WG positions. Additionally, as part of his role, he will develop, draft and tactically implement policy strategies or legislation affecting agriculture, specifically relating to the fresh fruit, vegetable and nut sectors in Arizona.

Previously, Medler led the government relations, advocacy and public policy efforts at various associations including the Tucson Metro Chamber and Southern Arizona Chamber of Commerce Association. In 2019, Medler was selected as a “40 Under 40” award recipient from the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Daily Star.

“Western Growers is the preeminent advocacy organization for the agriculture community,” said Medler. “I am humbled and honored to join the Western Growers’ team to ensure our members have a strong voice in Arizona. Today’s policy decisions will have generational impacts; let’s make sure they are the right decisions.”

Medler earned a bachelor’s in political science and communications from the University of Arizona and his master’s in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. He currently resides in Marana, Ariz.