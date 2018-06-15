Animal Agriculture Alliance announces new board representatives

The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced six new member representatives and 14 renewed seats to its board of directors. The following new representatives joined the board of directors.

Michelle Tollefson, representing Bayer HealthCare, joined the board and the executive committee. Bayer HealthCare has been on the alliance board for 12 years.

Dave Pyburn, DVM, representing National Pork Board, also joined the board and executive committee. National Pork Board has served on the board since 2000.

Paul Schlegel, interim representative for the American Farm Bureau Federation. AFBF has been on the board since the alliance's inception in 1987.

Evelyn Greene, representing American National CattleWomen Inc. ANCW has been on the board since 2008.

Recommended Stories For You

Lisa McComb, representing Dairy Management Inc. This will be DMI's third year serving on the board.

Marc Reiner with United Soybean Board, which has been an alliance board member since 2006.

IDFA hires Wood to head communications

The International Dairy Foods Association has hired Bailey Wood as vice president of communications, public relations and marketing. In addition to traditional communications duties at IDFA, Wood is expected to "enhance its position as a thought leader in the food and beverage industry," IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said. Wood has been vice president of communications at the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association since 2014. Before that, Wood was the senior director of communications and legislative affairs for the National Automobile Dealers Association, where he received the 2010 Toth Award for Public Affairs/Issues Management from the Public Relations Society of America for promoting the "Cash for Clunkers" program, which encouraged Americans to purchase new, more fuel-efficient vehicles and trade in their older, less-efficient ones. Wood served as the communications director for the House Committee on Homeland Security and the Republican Policy Committee under then-Chairman Christopher Cox, R-Calif. Wood also served as press secretary for former Reps. Mike Ferguson, R-N.J., and Paul Gillmor, R-Ohio, and worked as a legislative assistant for the House Committee on Education and Workforce. A graduate of Syracuse University, Wood earned a bachelor's of arts degree in political science and is enrolled in the four-year Institute of Management program offered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Galdos returns to USW

SANTIAGO — U.S. Wheat Associates announced that a familiar face is returning to the organization, naming Miguel Galdos, as regional director of its South American region. This follows the announcement that after 41 years of dedicated service to the U.S. wheat industry, Regional Vice President Alvaro de la Fuente will retire October 2018. Galdos will begin June 1, 2018, providing an appropriate transition period. Previously, Galdos worked for USW as marketing specialist and assistant regional director in the USW Santiago office from 2001 to 2008. Most recently, Galdos worked for Engrain LLC, as vice president for Latin American and the Caribbean. Engrain is a U.S.-based company involved in the production and commercialization of enzyme technology and premixes for the milling and baking industry. Galdos earned a degree from the Universidad Mayor, College of Forestry and Agriculture Sciences, in Santiago, Chile, and has completed courses at the IGP Institute and American Institute of Baking. In his role at USW, Galdos will be responsible for leading market development programs conducted in the USW South American region to develop, serve and expand markets for U.S. wheat exports. He will also lead the regional office's administrative and operational management. USW's mission is to develop, maintain and expand international markets to enhance wheat's profitability for U.S. wheat producers and its value for their customers in more than 100 countries. Its activities are made possible through producer checkoff dollars managed by 17 state wheat commissions and cost-share funding provided by USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service. ❖