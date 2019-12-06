Animal Agriculture Alliance announces new leadership

The Animal Agriculture Alliance announced a new chair-elect and six new board representatives. The alliance’s full board of directors, which includes representatives from all segments of animal agriculture, is listed on its website at: https://animalagalliance.org/about/board.

The alliance welcomed Sarah Novak, vice president of membership and public relations at American Feed Industry Association, as its new board chairperson in May. AFIA was a founding member of the alliance and has held a seat on the board since 1987. Novak has represented AFIA on the board since 2008 and since stepping into her new role has exceeded expectations in helping the alliance team reach its strategic plan goals. “Sarah is always ready with new contacts or opportunities to ensure we have everything we need to connect, engage and protect animal agriculture,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, alliance vice president of communications.

At its fall meeting, the alliance board accepted the nomination of Christina Lood, senior director of external communications at Zoetis, to be chair-elect. Lood took the reins from Novak in May 2021.

The board also welcomed a new member at the fall meeting, with National Corn Growers Association joining the board, represented by Mike Lefever, a Colorado corn grower. NCGA has been an alliance member since 2015. Also, several companies and associations have new board representatives: Alltech, represented by Rachel Weber, beef marketing coordinator; American National CattleWomen, Inc., represented by Reba Mazak, vice president; Charleston|Orwig, represented by Lyle Orwig, chairman; Merck Animal Health, represented by Jessica Meisinger, consumer affairs accounts manager; United Soybean Board, represented by Larry Marek, director.

Graner appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Board

On Nov. 20, 2019, the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced the appointment of Mary Graner, Huff, N.D., to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. Graner was nominated for the position by the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND), a certified nominating organization, earlier this year and her nomination received wide support.

I-BAND President Dwight Keller applauded Graner’s appointment saying, “Mary will represent stakeholders very, very well on the Beef Board. She has a marvelous marketing and promotion skill set and is experienced with and knowledgeable about the industry. Mary will certainly bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the board charged with oversight of the beef checkoff. We applaud her appointment.”

AMS provides oversight to 21 commodity checkoff boards, including the CBB, which is tasked with developing new markets, strengthening existing markets and conducting important checkoff-funded research and promotion activities on behalf of the cattle and beef industries.

Graner said she is looking forward to her work on the 99-member CBB. “I’m thrilled to be able to represent my state and industry on a national level and will do everything in my power to advance the interests of producers. It’s an honor and privilege to have this opportunity.”

Members of the CBB represent domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Each member is appointed by the secretary of agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations located in each state or region. Forty-two states have individual members serving Independent Beef Association of North Dakota on the CBB. The remaining states are divided into three regions. Importer appointments are drawn from nominations by importer associations.

Graner and her husband, Kenny, have four children, Sydney, Claire, Cole and Ethan.

Corn Refiners hire Monahan for enviro, workplace safety post

The Corn Refiners Association has hired Eamon Monahan as senior director of environmental affairs and workplace safety.

Before joining CRA, Monahan oversaw a laboratory and certification body for formaldehyde emissions at the Composite Panel Association, ensuring that North American composite wood manufacturers satisfied the requirements of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxic Substances Control Act Title VI regulation.

He also administered a workplace safety program for the composite panel industry.

Before that, he served as a presidential management fellow in EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, coordinating a broad range of air quality and climate change issues for the assistant administrator’s office. As manager of the testing and certification process for ENERGY STAR products at EPA, Monahan gained expertise in sustainable product standards and consumer product labeling.

Monahan has a master’s degree in public policy from American University. ❖