ASA elects board of trustees

The American Simmental Association held their 54th Annual Meeting virtually, the first week of January, 2022.

The annual meeting highlighted each committee’s minutes for the previous year, and reflected on the successes of 2021, including the continued growth of International Genetics Solutions, successful Progress Through Performance shows, the AJSA National Classic and regional events, and the association’s navigation of two challenging years due to COVID-19.

During the annual meeting, Barry Wesner, Chalmers, Ind., was formally seated as chairman of the board, succeeding Randy Moody, New Market, Ala. Also seated on the executive committee were Vice Chairman Doug Parke, Paris, Ky.; Treasurer Steve Eichacker, Salem, S.D.; Immediate Past Chairman Randy Moody, New Market, Ala.; and Brandon Callis, Minco, Okla.

Four newcomers were also elected to the board, including: Joseph Hensgens, Rayne, La.; Maureen Mai, Bonners Ferry, Ind; Ryan Thorson, Glendive, Mont.; and Loren Trauernicht, Wymore, Neb.

Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman, Mont. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education, and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions — the world’s largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle. Learn more at http://www.simmental.org .

Reinke honors Deines Irrigation technician with Platinum PLUS Service Award

Reinke announces that Charles Hoover with Deines Irrigation in Gering, Neb., has earned the Platinum PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Certified Technician Award. The award is the most elite technical service designation awarded by Reinke.

“Earning the Platinum PLUS Certified Technician title is a significant achievement and qualifies him to provide the highest level of service available to growers,” said Ken Goodall, Director of North American sales, Reinke. “Charles has completed the most extensive technical service training offered to Reinke dealers and we’re proud to recognize their hard work.”

The Platinum PLUS Certified Technician Program consists of a series of six technical service training classes and tests. Hoover received the Platinum PLUS award by scoring more than 90 percent on all six tests.

“Qualified service technicians are extremely important to growers when they make their buying decisions,” added Goodall. “That’s the focus of our technical service programs, to consistently educate dealers across the country to the highest levels of service capabilities possible all in an effort to further our commitment to the growers we serve.”

4-H assistant appointed for Scotts Bluff County

Stephanie Connelly has been appointed 4-H assistant at the Nebraska Extension Office in Scottsbluff. Her appointment was announced by Extension Educator Jackie Guzman, lead educator.

Connelly will be responsible for implementing programming in 4-H and youth development in Scotts Bluff County, including measuring program impact; marketing programs and outcomes; recruiting and training volunteers; and supporting other Extension programming.

She graduated from Bridgeport High School and received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 from the University of Wyoming in agriculture education with a minor in agriculture communications. Before starting her 4-H assistant post, she worked as a substitute teacher in Bridgeport and for Albany County in Laramie, Wyo.

She was an active member in Morrill County 4-H and showed horses most of her 4-H career. While in school at UW and Northeastern Junior College she made the UW Dean’s List and was active in livestock judging.