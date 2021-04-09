BASF and commodity organizations award $20,000 in academic scholarships to future leaders in ag

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — BASF, in partnership with industry-leading commodity associations, including the American Soybean Association, the National Corn Growers Association, the National Sorghum Foundation and the National Wheat Foundation, awarded academic scholarships to nine agriculture students who have shown exceptional talent and commitment to the future of agriculture.

ASA SCHOLARSHIP

ASA and BASF presented a $5,000 scholarship to Sydney Hefty, a high school senior from Auburn, Ind., pursuing a degree in agricultural economics at Purdue University.

“ASA is thrilled to once again team up with BASF to support and recognize a future ag leader,” said ASA President Kevin Scott. “Sydney has already proven herself as a dedicated and passionate advocate for agriculture, and we need leaders with her innovative spirit and vision to make a lasting, positive impact on the industry. We look forward to watching her accomplish her goals and are honored to present her with this award.”

NCGA SCHOLARSHIPS

The William C. Berg Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship was created to honor William C. Berg, an Ohio farmer and retired postal worker who passed away in 2012. He served in various positions for both the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association and NCGA, and advocated tirelessly in Washington, D.C., for agriculture on behalf of his fellow farmers.

Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the following students:

· Amelia Hayden, a junior from Sharon, Wis., studying agricultural education at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

· Colton Johnson, a junior from Afton, Okla., majoring in plant and soil sciences at Oklahoma State University

· Courtney Schrader, a sophomore from Earleville, Md., majoring in management and minoring in communications at Salisbury University

· Sophia Svanda, a junior from Nehawka, Neb., pursuing a degree in agricultural and environmental sciences communication at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

· Ben Vos, a sophomore from Pella, Iowa, studying general agriculture at Dordt University

“NCGA is pleased and appreciative that, through our partnership with BASF, we can offer this scholarship opportunity to another crop of outstanding students,” said NCGA President John Linder, a corn grower from Edison, Ohio. “Our legacy depends on encouraging the next generation to embark on careers in agriculture.”

NSF SCHOLARSHIP

NSF and BASF presented a $5,000 scholarship to Zoe Schultz. From Grainfield, Kan., Zoe is a junior studying agricultural communication at Kansas State University.

“The National Sorghum Foundation congratulates Zoe on this accomplishment and is thankful for the opportunity to partner with BASF to award this scholarship to an exceptional student,” National Sorghum Foundation Chairman Larry Lambright said. “We look forward to continuing this partnership and helping hardworking, academic leaders succeed.”

NWF SCHOLARSHIPS

The National Wheat Foundation Jerry Minore Memorial Scholarship was named after Jerry Minore, a deceased BASF senior marketing manager, to honor his advocacy efforts for wheat growers.

This year, $2,500 scholarships were awarded to two ambitious students who exhibit a passion for agriculture:

· Max Harman, a junior from Inman, Kan., studying biochemistry and global food systems leadership at Kansas State University

· Maguire Isaak, a sophomore from Coulee City, Wash., majoring in agricultural economics at Washington State University

“In their scholarship applications, both Max and Maguire exemplified the true spirit of Jerry Minore and his love for wheat and education,” said David Cleavinger, chairman of the National Wheat Foundation. “We expect both students to have bright and successful futures in their perspective fields.”