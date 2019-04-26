Bays’ 60th Anniversary celebration

Marvin and Mildred (Millie) Bay, Eaton, Colo., will be celebrating 60 years of marriage at a reception Saturday, May 4, 2-4 p.m. at the Eaton Evangelical Free Church, 1325 3rd St. The couple’s children and grandchildren invite community members to join them for the come-and-go celebration and also request gifts be omitted.

Millie was raised in Eaton and graduated from Eaton High School. Marvin was born in Guymon, Okla., and raised in Cheraw, Colo. They met while attending Colorado State University and married April 25, 1959. Both graduated with degrees in agriculture.

The couple lived in eastern Colorado, Fairbanks, Alaska, Cripple Creek, Colo., and Gill, Colo., before purchasing Millie’s great uncle’s farm one mile west of Galeton in 1969. They raised their three daughters on the ever-expanding farm. Millie managed a sheep operation and minded the home. Marvin farmed and also started the aviation program at Aims Community College.

Cattlemen’s beef board names Hanes CEO

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB) has named Gregory Hanes of Colorado as their new chief executive officer, effective June 17, 2019. The Beef Board is a body that oversees the Beef Checkoff and works very closely with the USDA, state beef councils, contractors, beef industry leaders and cattle producers. As a result, the person who serves as the Beef Board’s operational leader needs to function in many different roles and in many environments. Hanes comes to the CBB from the U.S. Meat Export Federation in Denver, where he most recently was vice president of international marketing programs, and he led the marketing team through global strategic planning processes. Hanes also served as the USMEF liaison to the beef industry and worked closely with a variety of national and state beef organizations. From 2006 to 2009, he was the director of the USMEF’s Tokyo-based office, where he was responsible for all activities occurring in Japan. During his time as the USMEF Japan director, Hanes lived in Japan for nearly 11 years. Throughout his time overseas, he was the only foreigner in a Japanese company, and he held an additional position with responsibilities across Asia. Hanes currently serves as the chair of the U.S. Agricultural Export Development Council, a group comprised of 80 U.S. commodity trade associations, farmer cooperatives and state regional trade groups from around the country, representing the interests of growers and processors of U.S. agricultural products. In addition to a master’s degree in international management with an emphasis in marketing from the Thunderbird School of Management at Arizona State University in Phoenix, Arizona, Hanes also holds a B.A. in economics from Colorado College. Hanes was born and raised in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Indigo Agriculture hires Peterson

Indigo Agriculture, a Boston-based firm that develops microbial and digital technologies, has hired Laura Peterson as its senior director for government affairs. Peterson most recently led Syngenta’s federal and industry relations in North America and served as the chief of staff to Syngenta’s global chief sustainability officer. Before joining Syngenta, she was the director of federal affairs for the National Association of Conservation Districts and served as adjunct faculty at George Washington University in American politics. Peterson grew up on a family farm in Kansas and co-operates an angus cattle herd with her husband, Jess Peterson, residing in Billings, Mont. She holds a bachelor of science degree from Kansas State University and a law degree from George Washington University Law School. She is a member of the Kansas Bar. ❖