BIF elects new directors, officers

The Beef Improvement Federation elected new directors and announced new officers June 20 during the group’s annual meeting and symposium in Brookings, S.D.

Tommy Clark, Culpeper, Va., was introduced as the 2019-2020 BIF president during the luncheon. Joe Mushrush, Strong City, Kan., is the new vice president.

New directors elected to serve on the BIF board were producers Joe Epperly, Albion, Neb.; and Gordon Hodges, Hamptonville, N.C. New association representatives elected were Jackie Atkins, American Simmental Association; and Lance Bauer, Beefmaster Breeders United.

More than 500 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 51st annual convention. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

The 2020 BIF Convention and Research Symposium will be June 9-12 in Kissimmee, Fla.

Hinkson Angus Ranch named BIF Seedstock Producer of Year

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Beef Improvement Federation presented Hinkson Angus Ranch, Cottonwood Falls, Kan., the BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year Award on June 20 during the group’s annual meeting and symposium in Brookings, S.D. This national award is presented annually to a producer to recognize their dedication to improving the beef industry at the seedstock level.

Hinkson Angus Ranch is located in the Flint Hills region of east central Kansas, 12 miles southeast of Cottonwood Falls. This region is the largest portion of the tallgrass prairie left in North America. The ranch was purchased in March 1984, when Frank Jr., wife, Marilyn, and children, Trey and Tyla, moved from West Texas with 90 head of registered Angus cows. These cows stemmed from the original registered herd started by Frank Sr. in 1959 near Lazbuddie, Texas.

Today, Hinkson Angus Ranch is owned by Frank Jr. and his son, Trey, who is the fourth generation on the ranch and manages the daily operation. Hinkson Angus consists of 5,500 acres of owned and leased land, and 200 fall — and 175 spring — calving registered Angus cows. An additional 1,000 commercial heifers are purchased each year, with the majority coming from Hinkson bull customers.

The focus of the Hinkson family is to produce practical, balanced-trait seedstock that will work at an optimum level in all phases of the beef industry in a real-world environment. Over the years, the Hinksons have been early to adopt new advances and technology within the livestock industry. A small herd of registered Charolais cows was added in 2017, in response to the needs of some of their commercial customers to add terminal genetics. The Kansas Livestock Association nominated Hinkson Angus Ranch.

Northern Engineering Hires Wurster and Ungerman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Engineering Services, provider of civil engineering and land surveying services in Northern Colorado, has hired Aaron Wurster and Cassandra Ungerman as associate engineers. Wurster holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. He recently served as an Air Force officer stationed at FE Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo., where he was a base maintenance engineer in the 90th Civil Engineer Squadron. Wurster completed an internship with Northern Engineering through the Military Career Skills Program which prepares Airmen to transition from military to civilian employment. He lives in Fort Collins with his wife Hannah.

Ungerman is a 2019 graduate from Colorado State University. She holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering. Ungerman’s senior design project at CSU was to analyze intersections throughout the city of Fort Collins for accident rates and examine crash reports and data to explore options for redesign of intersections or signal timing. She also served as in intern on a master-planned community for commercial and residential development in Las Vegas. Ungerman is a Fort Collins native and will continue to reside in the city. ❖