Bohn named 2019 Stockman of Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jerry Bohn will be recognized Feb. 28 as the 2019 Stockman of the Year. The award is presented annually by the Livestock & Meat Industry Council at the annual Stockmen's Dinner that kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Manhattan.

Bohn, a native of Wabaunsee County, Kansas, graduated from Kansas State University in 1972 with a bachelor's degree in animal sciences and industry. While at K-State, he was a member of the 1970 Wool Judging Team and the 1971 Livestock Judging Team. After graduation, Bohn worked for Hormel, entered the U.S. Army officer basic school, and then worked for Blackjack Feedyard. In 1975, he was hired by CattleFax as a market analyst and during his tenure was promoted to director of market analysis. He left CattleFax in 1982 to join Pratt Feeders as feedlot manager. While under his management, Pratt Feeders expanded, acquiring several other feedlots. Today, Bohn continues as part owner of Pratt Feeders, retiring from his role as general manager after 34 years of service. He serves on the company's board of directors and manages the company's farming business while continuing to feed cattle in the feedlot. In his nomination to the LMIC board, the Stockman of the Year committee said, Bohn is a K-State graduate who has provided visionary leadership roles in KLA, NCBA, US Premium Beef, LMIC, and other livestock activities. As a volunteer, Bohn is calm and collected and he emulates the image of "Stockman of the Year." To learn more about Bohn and his leadership in the industry, register for the Stockmen's Dinner by Feb. 21. The cost to attend is $50 per person. Registration is available online at http://www.ksufoundation.org/rsvp/asi or by calling (785) 775-2040.

CSA honors founders, presents awards

Colorado Simmental Association honored two of its founders, plus recognized an outstanding breeder and youth in conjunction with Simmental's 2019 National Western Stock Show activities. Jim Docheff of Longmont and Bill Sparks of Springfield, who received CSA's Pioneer Award, helped bring Simmental to the West. When CSA formed in 1970, Docheff and Sparks both provided leadership skills. In 1974, when Docheff was president and Sparks was vice-president, they represented CSA at the national convention, then in Louisville, Ky. While there, they put in a successful bid to host the American Simmental Association convention. Sparks managed that convention in 1976 in Denver. The pair continued their service to the board, plus they promoted using Simmental through marketing campaigns, booths and shows. They ran the first breed booth at National Western Stock Show in 1975. They encouraged the genetics, were instrumental in getting Simmental recognized at the major shows, and helped coordinate inaugural breed events. The Docheff family, ASA member #919, continues to use Simmental semen, plus they operate a well-known dairy in Longmont. Sparks said he also still uses SimGenetics in his family's 300-cow operation near Springfield. In addition, Sparks ran a successful auction business. Although since retired, Sparks put on his auctioneer hat once again to sell the donation lot at the start of the 2019 Wild, Wild West sale. The lot, a new Chart tank filled with 70 straws of Simmental semen donated by sale consignors, raised $2,500 when Sparks banged his gavel. Proceeds are earmarked for youth scholarships and defraying CSA's National Western activities. In addition to the Pioneer Awards, CSA presented an Outstanding Breeder honor to Bridle Bit Simmentals. Bridle Bit, owned and operated by Erroll Cook and sons, began when Erroll was introduced to Simmental genetics as one of the early AI technicians while earning his bachelor's degree at Colorado State University in 1969. The family has a long history of service and involvement, which continued when they moved back to southeast Colorado in 1986. The Cook family has excelled with both their ranch and their fuel station at Walsh, with many family members involved in both businesses. Other honors were bestowed on the youth. Bryce Hill was selected as CSA's Youth of the Year, the state's equivalent of ASA's Bronze Merit, plus Hill was one of three CSA scholarship recipients. Hill, of Sterling, is heading to Northwest College at Powell, Wyo., on a livestock judging scholarship. He is in his second term as Colorado Junior Simmental's president, and was thanked for his assistance at both the Junior Extravaganza multi-breed field day and Colorado State Fair. Other $500 CSA scholarship recipients were Bradie Midcap of Wray and Riley Maranville of Ramah. ❖