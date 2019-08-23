Brett Spader named head of Angus Media

An experienced business professional and Angus breeder, Brett Spader will enter the role of Angus Media president Aug. 12. Spader brings with him many years of experience in livestock marketing, sales, and business and team development.

Spader will lead the team at Angus Media, a beef industry-leading media company and entity of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo. Angus Media serves Angus members and commercial cattle producers through a multitude of channels globally.

Most recently, Spader served as executive director for the National Center for Beef Excellence, a non-profit that advises beef breed associations, technology-based startups and seedstock producers through a myriad of services, including business development, launch planning, marketing strategy, execution and management.

Prior to NCBE, he worked for DVAuction where he led a field staff of more than 30 employees dedicated to helping beef producers market their cattle nationally, implemented new revenue centers for technology-based applications and coordinated companywide advertising and promotional campaigns. He also served as the director of advertising and marketing for the Kansas Livestock Association, where he managed national account selling, sponsorship development, launched seedstock video services and ran the KLA Convention Trade Show, prior to joining DVAuction.

As Angus Media president, Spader will lead a team of talented professionals who assist Angus breeders through marketing and advertising services, including sale books, websites, advertising and custom marketing plans. Angus Media is also home to the association’s flagship print publication offerings, including the trusted Angus Journal, and the commercial cattleman’s Angus Beef Bulletin.

A graduate of the University of Missouri, Spader earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science, with a focus in agricultural economics. Spader has grown up within the Angus family. His late father Richard Spader, affectionally known as Dick, served on association staff for 32 years, 20 of those as executive vice president, which is now equivalent to the CEO position. Spader’s mother, Sheri Spader, grew up with Angus cattle and is still heavily involved with the breed today. Spader himself was a member of the National Junior Angus Association and is a former Angus Foundation scholarship recipient.

His wife, Jill, works within the beef industry and is also a competitive barrel racer. Their daughter, Sloane, is just getting started in 4-H and is looking forward to showing Angus heifers in the near future. The Spader family manage a herd of Angus cows, Quarter Horses and Blue Heelers on their farm near Lawrence, Kan.

For more information from Angus Media and the American Angus Association, visit Angus.org.

Conkle named manager of the Wyoming State Fair

DOUGLAS, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Fair Board is pleased to announce that Courtny Conkle has been named manager of the Wyoming State Fair.

With deep roots in the fair community, Conkle brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the Wyoming State Fair. As someone who grew up in a fair family who runs concession businesses, she received an extensive and hands-on education by attending more than 300 fairs across 20 states with her parents before she was 16 years old. In her professional career, she has managed a 64-acre facility, as well as livestock and exhibits for the Sonoma-Marin Fair, in Petaluma Calif., where she went on to be named interim chief executive officer and fair manager. Most recently, she served as the CEO of the Lake County Fair where she supervised 250 employees and 400 volunteers and oversaw the grounds and events year-round.

Conkle has been a member of the Western Fairs Association board of directors, International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions Young Professionals Initiative Chairwoman, WFA Blue Ribbon Foundation Board Liaison, and is currently a student in the IAFE Institute of Fair Management, which she will graduate from at the annual IAFE Convention in December.

The 2019 Wyoming State Fair is currently underway and will run through Saturday, Aug. 17 in Douglas. For more information on the Wyoming State Fair, visit http://www.wystatefair.com. ❖