Brune is elected to American Simmental Association board

BOZEMAN, Mont. — J.W. Brune, of Overbrook, Kan., has been elected to the American Simmental Association board of trustees and will represent the North Central region.

Brune was also named the recipient of the 2019 Golden Book Award. The award recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development of the Simmental/Simbrah breeds. The Golden Book is given on behalf of the World Simmental Fleckvieh Federation and is the most prestigious award given by the American Simmental Association. Brune and his wife, Carol Lyon Brune, DVM, are the owners and managers of White Star Cattle Company. They maintain both a spring and fall-calving herd consisting of purebred to percentage cattle marketed by a variety of means, including private treaty, bull test sales and breeder group sales. A member of both the Missouri and Kansas Simmental associations, Brune is also active in numerous other livestock organizations. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served a tour of duty in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. Active for 32 years as a breeder of Simmental genetics, he has spent a total of 55 years breeding registered seedstock, and a previous term on the ASA board from 2014 to 2016. Experienced in a wide range of aspects of the beef industry, he served as executive secretary of the Missouri Simmental Association, published the Simmental Message, was in great demand as a show judge, and has served as a mentor to countless junior members. Brune was formally seated during ASA's 51st Annual Meeting held Jan. 20, in Denver. Also seated were newly elected Greg Walthall, Windsor, Mo.; and re-elected Tim Curran, Ione, Calif., and Clay Lassle, Glendive, Mont. Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman.

NCTA Aggies compete at Sioux Empire contest

CURTIS, Neb. — Livestock judging teams from Curtis, Neb., kicked off their spring travel schedule with a season opener last week in South Dakota. The Aggie judges from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture competed at the Sioux Empire Livestock Judging Contest at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. On the route from the NCTA campus to Sioux Falls, the team stopped by Ruth Simmentals at Rising City to evaluate livestock, said Douglas Smith, livestock judging coach. Collegiate teams began their contest day Jan. 26 at 6:30 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Aggie students from sophomore (NCTA Black) and freshman (NCTA Red) programs did well for their first official contest of the spring. Peyton McCord of Cairo placed 33rd overall, with Rachel Miller of Basehor, Kan., placing 23rd individual in the sheep and goats judging, and Grant Romshek of Shelby was 29th in swine evaluation. The Black Team results included: 12th overall, 11th in sheep and goats, 13th in beef, 13th in swine and 14th in oral reasons. For the NCTA Red Team, Garrett Lapp of Adamsville, Ohio, tied for 12th place and Emily Riley of Norton, Kan., was 28th, both in beef cattle evaluation. Other team placings were 13th overall, 11th in swine, 12th in beef, 15th in oral reasons, and 17th in sheep and goats evaluation. Coach Smith is assisted by two third-year students who competed the past two seasons on the Aggie team. They are Dean Fleer of Pierce and Nathan Lashley of Curtis. NCTA team members are: Tiffany Dickau, Elwood; Maisie Kennicutt, Wallace; Garrett Lapp, Adamsville, Ohio; Colbey Luebbe, Seward; Remy Mansour, Petaluma, California; Peyton McCord, Cairo; Rachel Miller, Basehor, Kansas; Will Moeller, Grand Island; Seth Racicky, Mason City; Emily Riley, Norton, Kansas; Grant Romshek, Shelby; Camden Wilke, Columbus; Dean Fleer, Pierce, and Nathan Lashley, Curtis, assistant coaches. ❖