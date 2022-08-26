Caswell hired as agronomy agent in Weld, Washington counties

Kat Caswell is the new CSU Extension agronomy agent for Weld and Washington counties. A native New Yorker, Caswell first moved to Colorado six years ago to work on dryland cover crop research. After spending time as a cropping systems educator with UNL Extension, Caswell returned to Colorado as the CSU/NRCS Small Acreage management specialist in the Front Range region in 2020.

Caswell received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Pennsylvania State University in agriculture science and agronomy, respectively. Her master’s research focused on integrated weed management in a diverse cropping system. Over the last six years, Caswell has sought to learn how new and innovative practices from around the nation can be applied to both dryland and irrigated fields in the western region. She looks forward to working with researchers and producers alike to evaluate and implement a diverse suite of management strategies that fit the unique climate of eastern Colorado.

In her first year of works as an agronomy agent, Caswell intends to prioritize her efforts in the development of an on-line crop updates resource, weed management, and to support on-going CSU research projects. Her office in Washington County is located within the Central Great Plains Research Station in Akron. In Weld County, her office is in the CSU Extension office located at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley. She can be reached via email at kat.caswell@colostate.edu .

Caswell is planning on being in her Akron office on the following dates: Sept.: 12-13 and 26-27; Oct.: TBD; Nov.: 14-15 and 28-29; Dec.: 12-13 and 19-20

Dates may be adjusted based on programming and weather. If you would like to meet outside of these dates, please contact Caswell at kat.caswell@colostate.edu or (970) 381-8533. You can also call the Washington County Extension office at 181 Birch Ave., Akron, CO, (970) 345-2287.

Scholarships awarded to 3 panhandle students

The Panhandle Research and Extension Center is pleased to announce the recipients for its first annual Panhandle Research and Extension Center Student Scholarship.

Laura Albro from Bayard, Faith Miller from Mullen and Braelyn Shrewsbury from Alliance were all awarded $1,000. Each was asked to send a brief bio and what this scholarship was going to help them achieve.

Laura Albro

I attended Bayard High School and during that time, I was highly involved in many activities: FFA, Student Council, cross country, Quiz Bowl, Student Lead Team and National Honor Society. I also participated in 4-H for 10 years. In the fall, I will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and majoring in horticulture or agronomy with an Engler Entrepreneurial minor. I’m not quite sure what career I want to have, but I have a dream to own a greenhouse/floral shop one day. This scholarship is important to me not only because it will help me through college, but also because it is another step towards realizing my dreams.

Faith Miller

I’m from Mullen, Neb. I am a Nebraska FFA State Officer this year and I am attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to become a veterinarian. This scholarship is important to me because I want to open the first equine surgical facility in the Sandhills in the future, and this helps me to accomplish my dream!

Braelyn Shrewsbury

This scholarship is important to me because it is helping me to fund my dream of becoming a veterinary technician. I recently graduated from Alliance High School where I was involved in FFA, 4-H, cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, dance, and track. In the fall I will be attending Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture to pursue a degree in veterinary technology. I am hoping to come back to the Alliance area and continue working for the Alliance Animal Clinic as a licensed veterinary technician.

The scholarship fund was created after Gering High School students won state and national awards sponsored by Samsung Corporation demonstrating drone use in agricultural settings. As the sponsor for these students, PHREC was awarded $20,000 from Samsung. This gift was matched by then-University President Hank Bounds. Further donations from fundraisers, including the recent 2022 Glow Big Red campaign, have provided PHREC the opportunity to begin awarding this scholarship annually.