Cattlemen’s Beef Board elects new officers at 2021 Winter Meetings

DENVER — Cattle producers Hugh Sanburg, Norman Voyles, Jr. and Jimmy Taylor are the new leaders of the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board. This officer team is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff throughout 2021.

Sanburg, Voyles and Taylor were elected by their fellow Beef Board members during their 2021 Winter Meetings, held virtually this year. Sanburg, the 2020 vice chair, will now serve as the CBB’s chair, while Voyles will transition from his role as the 2020 secretary-treasurer to become the 2021 vice chair. Taylor is the newest member of the officer team, taking on Voyles’s former responsibilities as secretary-treasurer.

2021 Chair Hugh Sanburg hails from Eckert, Colo., where he and his brother are managing partners of their primarily horned Hereford cow-calf operation, accompanied by a Registered Hereford operation to complement the commercial herd. Sanburg graduated from Colorado School of Mines with a degree in mining engineering in 1983 before moving back to the home ranch in western Colorado. For the past 30-plus years, Sanburg has been an active member of the Colorado Farm Bureau, serving on various boards. He is also a member of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and is a past chair of the Gunnison Basin Roundtable. In 2020, Sanburg received Colorado Farm Bureau’s Service to Ag Award.

“As I begin my tenure as CBB chair, the beef industry continues to face many challenges,” Sanburg said. “2020 was certainly a difficult year for many beef producers, but I’m optimistic 2021 holds better days for all of us. The CBB is a group of everyday producers who take time away from their operations, and in the coming year, we will do our absolute best to advance the beef industry, make informed decisions and encourage Checkoff contractors to execute programs and initiatives that accomplish our primary goal — driving demand for beef.”

Vice Chair Norman Voyles, Jr. owns and operates a seventh-generation grain and livestock farm near Martinsville, Ind., with his brother Jim and son Kyle. Voyles received a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Purdue University and a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition from the University of Nebraska. Voyles is a member of the Morgan County (Ind.) Beef Cattle Association and the Indiana Cattlemen’s Association. He’s a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau and a past member of the Farm Service Agency board of directors and the Morgan County Fair board.

Secretary-Treasurer Jimmy Taylor and his wife Tracy run a commercial Angus herd near Cheyenne, Okla., consisting of approximately 600 females on 12,000 acres. Their ranching efforts have earned them the 2011 Certified Angus Beef Commitment to Excellence Award and the 2013 Oklahoma Angus Association Commercial Breeder of the Year. The use of artificial insemination, proper nutrition, genomics and other new technologies play a large role in obtaining the operation’s goal: to create a good eating experience for the consumer. Taylor has also served on several local and state boards.

“We’re all very pleased to once again have such a strong leadership team to guide the CBB throughout the coming year,” said Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. “These gentlemen have given so much time and energy to the beef industry over the years, and their experience as both leaders and cattle producers will serve the CBB well. Hugh, Norm and Jimmy fully understand the beef industry’s current challenges, as well as the many opportunities, and I know they will use their knowledge and expertise to help the CBB and the Beef Checkoff reach new levels of success in 2021.”

To learn more about the Beef Checkoff and its programs, including promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.