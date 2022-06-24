CCA announces award winners

Colorado Cattlemen’s Association would like to congratulate all award winners who were recognized at this past week’s annual convention. This year’s award recipients have all played a role in contributing to CCA’s success in some way, and were acknowledged for those efforts during CCA’s convention. Their dedication, perseverance, and leadership within the industry are traits to be admired.

2022 Award Recipients:

Public Service Award – Jerry Sonnenberg, Sterling, Colo.

Landowner of the Year Award – Everhart Ranch, Pueblo, Colo.

Volunteer of the Year Award – Jason Santomaso, Sterling, Colo.

Outgoing President Recognition and Award – Steve Wooten, Kim, Colo.

Leopold Conservation Award – Pankey Ranch, located in Craig, Colo., owned and operated by the Pankey family

CCA recently celebrated its 155th Annual Convention in Colorado Springs with members and stakeholders from all over the state. The convention featured committee meetings, the fifth annual Ranching Legacy Symposium, Masquerade on the Mountains, and more.

Smith hires Borg as agriculture liaison

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., announced Heidi Borg will serve as agriculture liaison. In this role, Borg will be a resource for agriculture producers and stakeholders across the Third District.

Smith released the following statement:

“I’m excited to have Heidi join my office. Agriculture producers are facing high costs, uncertainty, and many other challenges. The Third District of Nebraska is the No. 2 ag-producing district in the country, which is why I have always prioritized having a strong agriculture liaison in my office. Heidi is a great addition to the team — her passion for agriculture stems from working and growing up on her family’s agriculture operation. I know Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers will be well-served by her knowledge and background, and I look forward to working with her.”

Borg previously served as agriculture liaison for the Pillen for Governor campaign. Before that, she was a staffer to Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama. She is a native of Allen, Neb., and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

WGIS names McClements senior vice president of large group sales

Western Growers Insurance Services is pleased to announce Ed McClements as the new senior vice president of large group sales.

McClements has over 45 years of employee benefits experience and 32 years working in the agricultural marketplace. McClements has been immersed in large group sales throughout his career and has a notable history of experience in the design and ongoing operation of customized employee benefit programs for employers with large workforces.

In response to the ever-changing marketplace and the needs of our members, Western Growers Assurance Trust has created a large group strategy and added expertise to the WGIS team to provide value and predictability in employer health benefit costs. In partnership with WGAT, McClements leads new efforts for WGIS by providing analytics and guidance through the employer’s decision-making process when selecting health benefits. This gives our members unprecedented insight into the underlying factors influencing health benefit costs, allows for control of costs and risk mitigation.

This initiative is led by a team of experts, from across the Western Growers Family of Companies, singularly focused to assist and provide insight for our members to make better decisions for their business and their most important asset, their employees, and their families.