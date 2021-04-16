CDA welcomes new staff to 2 key positions

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture announced the placement of new staff members into two key management roles within CDA’s Markets and State Fair divisions.

Danielle Trotta has been selected to lead CDA’s Colorado Proud program. In the role, Trotta will work to promote food and agricultural products grown, raised or made in Colorado, and expand the program’s membership base that include growers, processors, schools, restaurants and retailers statewide. Trotta has served as the department’s business development specialist since 2018 and as interim program manager for Colorado Proud for the past five months.

“My passion lies in community and agriculture,” said Trotta, “In my new role as Colorado program nanager I plan to pour myself into these passions, encompassing all walks of life and communities as well as all sectors of our food, beverage, and agricultural industries.”

Prior to joining CDA as business development specialist in 2018, Trotta co-managed a commercial and registered Red Angus cattle operation in eastern Colorado and later worked as a livestock audit specialist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a masters degree in agriculture with a focus on integrated resource management from Colorado State University.

JT Gillmore will fill the Colorado State Fair’s newly created position of director of Agriculture and Competitive Exhibits, and will oversee all competitions and agriculture education programs year round at the fairgrounds, as well as during the state fair.

Gillmore was raised in the rural community of Westcliffe, Colo., on a small cow/calf operation where he was deeply involved in 4-H, FFA, and the Custer County Fair. While attending Colorado State University, he was a competitive member of the university’s livestock judging team, and continues to judge sheep and hogs at the local, state and national level.

“I firmly believe that the Colorado State Fair is one of the state’s best tools to both educate the general public about Colorado’s diverse agricultural industries, as well as to promote our youth on the highest level,” Gillmore said, And looking forward to implementing new ideas that continue to make our fair such a great event.”

Gillmore began his career with the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Pueblo, Colo., office. He holds an associate degree in animal science from Eastern Oklahoma State College, a dual bachelor’s degree of animal science and ag business from Colorado State University, and the American FFA Degree.