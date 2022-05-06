CFB welcomes House as director of national affairs

Colorado Farm Bureau announced that Ashley House will serve as the organization’s new Director of National Affairs.

House comes to CFB from the Washington Cattlemen’s Association, where she served as the executive vice president and CEO, managing the association’s advocacy, outreach and educational activities.

“I feel so blessed to be joining the Colorado Farm Bureau team and leadership,” House said. “The empathy this staff has for the industry and the challenges we face as ranching families is palpable, and I can’t wait to advocate for our members with that shared sense of passion.”

In her role, House will build and nurture relationships with Colorado’s congressional delegation, monitor federal-level legislative and regulatory issues and much more. In addition, she will closely watch the impact and effect national issues have on Colorado agriculture while representing Colorado farmers and ranchers in various coalitions and policy working groups.

“We’re excited about the enthusiasm and expertise Ashley brings to the Colorado Farm Bureau,” said Chad Vorthmann, executive vice president of CFB. “The agriculture industry in Washington faces similar issues to what farmers and ranchers face here in Colorado. Ashley understands that political and social environment well and what it takes to advocate for the industry successfully.”

House has gained experience in agricultural land conservation and finance throughout her tenure. Her love of the land began on her family’s commercial cow-calf ranch in south Texas, where she remains actively involved. House serves on the College of Fine Arts Board of Visitors for her alma mater, Texas Christian University, and leads a team for the TCU Institute of Ranch Management activities in Scotland. She also has a deep appreciation for Tex-Mex cuisine.

She will began her tenure on April 18.

NPPC names Pender, Adams to Washington positions

The National Pork Producers Council recently named Annemarie Pender as assistant vice president for marketing and communications and Chase Adams as manager of congressional relations.

Both positions are located in NPPC’s Washington office.

A native of Florida, Pender received a bachelor’s degree in history from Christopher Newport University and a master’s degree in public communications from American University, where she taught strategic communications for several years as an adjunct professor.

Before joining NPPC, Pender was vice president of communications for Autos Drive America. Earlier she spent 10 years at the Association for Global Automakers and was a member of the public affairs teams at American Honda Motor Company Inc., Mazda North American Operations and the Association of International Automobile Manufacturers. She also worked for the American Textile Manufacturers Institute.

Adams, a South Dakota native who grew up on the family ranch, received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Black Hills State University and a law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law. He was admitted to the South Dakota Bar in 2009.

Before joining NPPC, Adams was senior policy and information director for the American Sheep Industry Association and from 2012 to 2016 was director of communications for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. He began his career in agriculture as farm director for radio station KBHB in Sturgis, S.D. He also practiced law for several years.

Adams serves on the board of directors for the Western Resources Legal Center, a non-profit educational organization that provides law students with quality instruction to develop their legal skills in natural resources and environmental laws, and formerly served on the USDA Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Animals and Animal Products. He also is an alumnus of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership program.