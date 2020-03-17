Cobb to lead CAB production team

Describing beef supply and demand as a bit of a chess match, Bruce Cobb says he’s learned the game through various roles in the past three decades.

Starting March 1, the Texas native will take on a new vantage point as executive vice president of production for Certified Angus Beef LLC.

Since 2005, Cobb has been at the helm of Consolidated Beef Producers, the country’s largest cattle marketing cooperative. He and his team traded 700,000 head of cattle annually across the West and Midwest.

“It’s clear we’re on the right track as it relates to quality. You can look at how consumers have responded just in the last four to five years and how the brand has grown,” Cobb said. “The challenge will be how do we get at those intangibles? These producers care for the animals. They care for the environment and the land. They want to do what’s right.”

But the “opportunity is still there” to communicate and capture the value in those facts, he said.

That’s just one of the challenges Cobb looks forward to in his new role. As executive vice president, he will oversee the brand’s supply development, producer communications and packing divisions, while serving as the voice of the producer to the greater company.

Premiums for the brand are built at the packing level, so cattlemen will also benefit from Cobb’s ability to help packers further identify sales opportunities.

Cobb brings diverse perspectives, with experience ranging from the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo to Daymon Worldwide to the U.S. Meat Export Federation and Texas Beef Council.

The son of West Texas cotton farmers, agriculture and FFA shaped Cobb early on. He spent just one semester as a landscape architecture major, before trading that for agriculture communications, earning his undergrad at Texas Tech University. His masters in international agriculture marketing at Texas A&M followed.

Cobb and wife Margie have three children, and have spent their fair share of time driving to events and cheering them on from the bleachers. They’ve been very active in their local Canyon, Texas, community and the greater ag community.

Cobb began his new role March 1, and can be reached at BCobb@certifiedangusbeef.com.

NCGA hires Stoskopf for policy post

The National Corn Growers Association has hired Wayne Stoskopf as director of public policy for risk management and tax and as lead staff for the risk management and transportation team.

Stoskopf comes to NCGA from the Senate Agriculture Committee where, as senior professional staff, he oversaw commodity programs, crop insurance, disaster and grain standards programs. He led staff-level negotiations for the commodities and crop insurance titles of the 2018 farm bill.

Prior to his work on the Senate Agriculture Committee, Stoskopf served as a legislative assistant for Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kan. He was raised on his family’s farm near Hoisington, Kan., and graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in agribusiness.

NFU elects Larew as new president

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Delegates to the National Farmers Union convention elected Rob Larew, who has been a member of the NFU staff, as its new president.

Larew, who got 74% of the votes from the nearly 200 delegates, succeeds Roger Johnson, who is retiring after holding the post since 2009.

The other candidates were Donn Teske, president of the Kansas Farmers Union since 2001 as well as NFU’s vice president from 2014 to 2018; and Mike Eby, spokesperson and chairman for the National Dairy Producers Organization.

Larew has been the NFU senior vice president of public policy and communications. Before coming to work for NFU, he served more than 22 years in Congress and USDA, working on agriculture policy and communication.

Most recently he was the Democratic staff director of the House Agriculture Committee, where he oversaw the committee’s efforts during the 2008 and 2014 farm bills.

He previously served as the director of congressional and public affairs at the Food Safety and Inspection Service at USDA, and worked as an agricultural aide to House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., in his personal office and for the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, D-Minn.

Larew was raised on a dairy farm in Greenville, W. Va. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a bachelor of science degree in dairy science and completed graduate work in agronomy at Pennsylvania State University. ❖