Colo. governor names DNR Director Gibbs, as chair of the Interbasin Compact Committee

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the appointment of Dan Gibbs, executive director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, as chair of the Interbasin Compact Committee.

The IBCC was established to share information across Colorado’s eight major river basins and to facilitate negotiations amongst them. Its members provide expertise in water-related environmental, recreational, local governmental, industrial, and agricultural policy matters and it serves as a venue for consensus-building.

In this role, Gibbs will chair the IBCC, a 27-member committee that includes representatives from the nine basin roundtables, Colorado Senate and House Agriculture Committee representatives, and six governor appointees from geographically diverse parts of the state.

“Water is so important for Colorado’s economy and our quality of life,” said Gov Polis. “Today now more than ever, we need strong leadership to ensure a healthy environment, viable agriculture, and thriving recreation and tourism across the state. Appointing Dan as chair of IBCC will ensure we will have the leadership, communication, and collaboration needed to protect and preserve all of Colorado’s river basins.”

The 2005 Water for the 21st Century Act (HB 05-1177) ushered in a new era of regionally inclusive and collaborative water planning. It created the IBCC and the nine basin roundtables to secure an informed constituency and to expand public education, participation and outreach efforts for water policy.

“Now is the time to seek cooperative solutions to Colorado’s greatest water challenges,” Gibbs said. “As our state grapples with climate change, population growth, drought, wildfires and depleted water supplies, we need our river basins and the IBCC to be communicating and working together to help inform the Colorado Water Conservation Board as it creates policy. I look forward to working with members of the IBCC to continue their strong role in building collaboration and engaging with the basin roundtables on water issues.”

Gibbs will replace Russell George, who formerly chaired the IBCC. George’s steadying leadership helped to promote collaboration throughout Colorado’s water community.

USDA appoints Stoltenberg to serve on the FSA state committee in Nebraska

The USDA Farm Service Agency announced the appointment of Roy Stoltenberg to serve on the FSA state committee in Nebraska which ensures the effective and efficient delivery of FSA federal farm programs to the state’s agricultural producers.

Members of the FSA state committee are appointed by the secretary of agriculture and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.

Stoltenberg, of Cairo, Neb. (Hall County), is owner/operator of a production cow/calf and row crop farming operation. He is active in several state and local civic and agricultural organizations including the Nebraska Farmers Union.

More appointments will follow as USDA seats the three to five member FSA state committees for each state and Puerto Rico. The state committee chairperson will be named when all committee members have been appointed.