Connealy to represent Angus breed at NCBA’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference

The Angus Foundation selected Gabriel Connealy of Whitman, Neb., to represent the Angus breed at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Young Cattlemen’s Conference. Every year, the Angus Foundation sponsors an individual to attend and represent the Angus breed at YCC, held May 27-June 4, 2020, in Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Connealy is not only well versed in experience, but also history within the Angus breed. Growing up working on his family’s Angus seedstock operation, Connealy Angus, in Nebraska, he developed a passion for the industry and desire to assist in his family business, whose sustenance was built on the breed cattle. This led him to attain his bachelor’s degree in finance and later his master’s degree with an emphasis in animal breeding and genetics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His hunger for learning and passion for the industry is what encourages him to consistently look for new sources of knowledge through all media, specifically podcasts, which happens to be where he learned about YCC.

“At the end of each day, I hope to understand the world better than I did when I woke up,” Connealy said. “In particular, I want to understand every aspect of the beef industry more thoroughly: from night-calving to policy making in Washington, D.C.”

In addition to managing the family herd of 3,000 registered Angus cows, he has been a 23-year member of NCBA, served as a voting delegate at the 2019 National Angus Convention, and he has played an important role in the startup of his local Nebraska Farm Bureau chapter in Grant County.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“While at UNL, he demonstrated to me that he was not only intelligent, but more importantly, that he was committed,” said Matt Spangler, Ph.D., professor of animal science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “If I were to make an investment in a young person whom I thought had the potential to one day serve in key leadership roles within the beef industry, I would invest in Gabriel.”

His experience is backed with an innate desire to learn, which inspires him to put new information to use for the betterment of the breed. Connealy has had an array of experiences from interning in Argentina with an Angus breeding consultant to regularly hosting both domestic and international tour-groups at his ranch.

“We are excited to have Gabriel Connealy representing Angus at the 2020 NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference,” said Thomas Marten, executive director of the Angus Foundation. “He couples experience, a desire to learn and enthusiasm for the industry, and that will allow him to expand on opportunities presented to him to further his ranch and the industry.”

SGBI announces executive director

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Santa Gertrudis Breeders International announces Webb Fields as executive director effective April 1. As executive director, Fields will provide leadership for the association’s staff and members while heading up one of the beef industry’s fastest growing purebred beef associations.

“The momentum for the Data Driven, Profit Proven preferred American beef breed is growing, and Webb is a dynamic leader with the vision to continue that growth,” said Jerome Urbanosky, SGBI president.

As executive director, Fields will represent SGBI’s progressive and committed Santa Gertrudis breeders at industry events and guide the organization’s industry-leading genetic evaluation program.

“It is an extremely exciting and pivotal time within the cattle industry, and I am honored to join SGBI as executive director,” Fields said. “This association and its members are just like the great cattle they represent. Not only is there great longevity in our cattle and group, but we are headed in a great direction for continued and future success.”

Fields assumes the role of executive director after serving as SGBI’s associate director for the past five months. He brings a great deal of beef cattle knowledge and industry experience to the growing association. Prior to joining SGBI, he served as manager of the Texas A&M University (TAMU) Beef Center. In that role, he managed the 150-head commercial cow-calf operation, served as spokesperson for international tour groups and state Extension programs, oversaw the development of new purebred herds and coordinated facility improvements. He has also worked at Outback Ranch, LLC, and Bovine Elite, LLC.

He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in animal science from TAMU and is pursuing a master’s degree in reproductive physiology.

Fields was raised on his family’s cattle operation near Mt. Pleasant, Texas. As a youth, he was active in the American Junior Simmental Association, serving as president in 2009. ❖