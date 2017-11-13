Dennis Ginkens to serve Tri-State Livestock News, The Fence Post and Farmer & Rancher Exchange

Look no further than the Black Hills of South Dakota if you are wondering where to find the freshest face at The Fence Post, Tri-State Livestock News and Farmer & Rancher Exchange.

Although he will be living in Whitewood, S.D., Ginkens will spend many of his days on the road.

Dennis Ginkins looks forward traveling around the region to making more friends, working sales, trade shows, stock shows and more.

Following an earlier position as the Montana and Wyoming field representative for Tri-State Livesock News, Ginkens will now serve as the general manager of sales and marketing for sister publications Tri-State Livestock News, Farmer & Rancher Exchange and The Fence Post and work as the field representative for the North Dakota territory.

Ginkins has spent a lifetime making acquaintances with horse and cattle folks across the region.

Born and raised in Washington, Iowa, Ginkins has been very active in the horse industry for the last 30 years.

Recommended Stories For You

After gaining an interest not only in the riding and showing of horses, but also in the sale of them, Ginkins signed up for auctioneer school at Mason City, Iowa. After learning the auctioneer chant, he worked the ring and occasionally took the microphone at local salebarns; meanwhile he served as a ringman at more and more horse sales across the country.

He later found success working auto auctions, calling three per week at his peak as both the auctioneer and ringman. All the while Ginkens was training, showing and selling top-notch cutting horses, along with working more and more horse sales and later moved to Billings, Mont., where he worked as the general manager of sales for the Western Ag Reporter for several years.

He's excited about this new chapter in his life.

"I'm just looking forward to getting involved totally in all three newspapers and spending time in the entire region that these two papers cover. The livestock industry in this region is the best in the world," he said.

Ginkens is ready and willing to travel, and he knows the job will require it. "I'll be at sales, behind a booth, wherever the job takes me." Ginkens has already represented Tri-State Livestock News at regional bull sales this season.

Dennis and his wife ,Holly, have two sons and two daughters: Logan (Marisa and grandson Grayson), Matt, Jolyssa and Kaylea.