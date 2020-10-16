Faris earns BioZyme advanced Master Dealer status

Riley Faris of Pueblo, Colo., has recently completed the necessary training needed for year two of the BioZyme Inc. Master Dealer program.

Progressive in her desire to advance her business, Faris has completed the second year of the Master Dealer Training Program, to further her education about brands and product lines BioZyme offers. The Second Year Master Dealers were also offered courses in marketing and selling techniques.

“We are excited that this dealership continues to dedicate time and effort to further its product knowledge and marketing skills, and it will continue to be an excellent resource for all product needs and questions,” said Kristi Stevens, BioZyme senior manager of marketing operations. “Riley has taken the time to complete the second series of our online training program, and has committed to stocking our full product line. It is one of the most informed dealers that our company works with.”

As Master Dealers, the dealer already received special designation on the online dealer locator and signage for its store that indicates it has gone above and beyond in its training efforts. For completing the continuing education for the Master Dealer program, the dealer will receive additional rewards from BioZyme.

Pospichal Livestock LLC earns BioZyme advanced Master Dealer status

Pospichal Livestock LLC, Chambers, Neb., has recently completed the necessary training needed for year two of the BioZyme Inc. Master Dealer program.

