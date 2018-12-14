Feuz receives Jim DeBree Award

Developing programs for ranchers focusing on increased production and efficiency, and collaboration with peers are among reasons a Uinta County University of Wyoming Extension educator has received the organization's highest honor.

Bridger Feuz, based in Evanston, was presented the Jim DeBree Award at extension's training conference Nov. 6-8 in Casper. Feuz is extension's livestock marketing specialist and involved in extension's range initiative team. Programs he has developed include the Wyoming Master Cattleman Program and Ranch Management Institute. The multi-day workshops focus on topics such as assessing ranch marketing and financial analysis, partial budgeting and investment analysis tools, range management, genetics and livestock risk protection. At the end of each production strategy session, producers work through examples using tools from earlier sessions. Each strategy is analyzed for its potential from a goals/risk perspective and a financial "what if" analysis. Feuz started the annual Wyoming-Utah Ag Days, first held in January in Evanston, two years ago. Nominators also cited Feuz's involvement in his local community; his willingness to draw in extension educators from surrounding states for his programs; and his involvement in other extension professional areas, including nutrition and youth education. Feuz joined UW Extension in 2004.

Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts elects leadership

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The state's 34 local conservation districts elected new association leadership during their recent convention held in Evanston at the Historic Roundhouse. Todd Heward, of Shirley Basin and Medicine Bow Conservation District stepped up from the vice president to take the helm as the association's president succeeding Shaun Sims of Evanston who served in the role for the past eight years. Dan Rice of Ten Sleep and the Washakie County Conservation District will assume the position of vice president. Heward has served on the Medicine Bow Conservation District since 2013. He is a fifth generation cattle and sheep rancher on the family ranch homesteaded in 1909. Heward earned a bachelor's in watershed management and rangeland ecology from the University of Wyoming. The Heward family is a past recipient of the Wyoming Stock Growers Environmental Stewardship Award. Heward has served on a number of committees and workgroups related to greater sage grouse conservation and wind energy development. Rice is a fourth generation rancher from Ten Sleep. He has served on the Washakie County Conservation District board since 2008. Rice has also served on his local school board, an advisory board for Security State Bank and the local Farm Service Agency county committee. Rice represented Wyoming's districts as a national director in 2017. Also joining the board is banker and rancher, Ryan Fieldgrove of Buffalo; Shanon Sims a rancher from Rock River; Levi Clark a banker and rancher from Wheatland; and Reg Phillips, a rancher and property manager from Dubois. Fieldgrove replaces Bob Maul of Gillette who was elected in November as a Campbell County Commissioner, Sims will serve on the board as a director during Heward's term as president, Clark replaced Curtis Grandstaff of LaGrange and Phillips replaced Jeri Trebelcock of Lander.

American Gelbvieh Association elects leadership

Members of the American Gelbvieh Association elected five candidates to the board of directors at the annual membership meeting held Nov. 30, 2018, during the 48th Annual AGA National Convention in Nashville. Newly elected board members are Todd Bickett, Chickamauga, Ga., and Lori Maude, Hermosa, S,D. Re-elected to serve a second term was Andrea Murray, Kingfisher, Okla.; Randy Sienknecht, Gladbrook, Iowa; and Jeff Swanson, Oxford, Neb. The AGA board of directors also elected individuals to serve in leadership positions on the executive committee for 2019. John Carrel, Columbus, Mont., was elected as AGA president. Dan McCarty, Rifle, Colo., was elected vice president. Klint Sickler, Gladstone, N.D., was re-elected secretary; and Walter Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C., was re-elected treasurer. Other members of the AGA board of directors are: Dustin Aherin, Phillipsburg, Kan.; Leland Clark, Barnard, Kan.; Doug Hughes, Max Meadows, Va.; Jeff Loveless, Spanish Fork, Utah; Derek Martin, Bucklin, Kan.; and Lowell Rogers, Seminary, Miss. Retiring members of the 2018 AGA board of directors were Scott Starr, Stapleton, Neb., who served as president in 2017 and 2018; and Dennis Gustin, Mandan, N.D. The AGA would like to thank these members for their years of service on the AGA board of directors. ❖