Fike named Advisor of the Year

Karol Fike, Kansas State University teaching associate professor, was recognized as the 2022 College of Ag Advisor of the Year.

“This is truly a fitting award that embodies Dr. Fike’s contributions to ASI students,” said Mike Day, KSU animal sciences and industry department head. “At times she has a line of advisees, students seeking internships, students from the careers course, and others, waiting for her expert advice. During the heart of the pandemic, Karol was a constant in terms of being available for students that needed help on campus. Her dedication to ASI students is recognized and greatly appreciated by all in ASI.”

Fike completed her bachelor’s degree in animal sciences at Iowa State University in 1991. She continued her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning her master’s and doctorate, studying reproductive physiology in beef cattle.

With a passion for teaching and working with students, Fike first taught courses in anatomy and physiology, human nutrition, and biology at Western Iowa Tech Community College. She spent four years on the faculty at Ohio State University teaching Introductory animal sciences, animal products, advising students and coordinating the undergraduate internship program.

Joining the K-State ASI department in 2006, now Fike advises students, teaches Farm Animal Reproduction (ASI 400), Animal Sciences Career Preparations (ASI 480), Physiology of Reproduction in Farm Animals (ASI 710) and she coordinates the departmental internship program (ASI 599). She also provides leadership to the K-State undergraduate Feedlot Boot Camp and Teaching Program and Animal Sciences Academic Quadrathlon competition. Her research interests include beef cattle reproductive physiology and management, and evaluation of factors affecting sale price of beef calves marketed via video auction.

A gifted adviser, teacher and advocate for students, Fike was instrumental in starting and annually leading the K-State Feedlot Management Collegiate Boot Camp and organizes the K-State Academic Quadrathlon event and advises the winning team that represents K-State in the Midwest American Society of Animal Science contest.

Karol and her husband, Gary, have three children — Jackson, Marshall and Grace — and make their home near Westmoreland, Kan.

Local dairy council announces 2022 scholarship recipients

Dairy farmers are committed to their communities and giving back to the next generation. With 21 applicants this year, Dairy MAX has awarded $7,500 in scholarships to three students across the region with ties to the dairy industry and continuing their education in the agriculture industry.

The 2022 scholarship recipients are Layne Burnett of Carpenter, Wyo., Ali Bowman of Stillwater, Okla., and Awna Hirsch from Eaton, Colo. Each recipient was awarded $2,500 in scholarship to go towards their college education. Scholarships are awarded based on a combination of scholastic achievement, leadership, and involvement in agriculture.

“Dairy farmers believe in the next generation,” said Marty McKinzie, Dairy MAX chief growth officer. “The Dairy MAX scholarship program is not only a great way for the organization to support our members and the youth but illustrates the dairy industry’s commitment to giving back to their communities. We are honored to have these three students represent Dairy MAX and the industry.”

Burnett grew up on her family’s dairy farm. When she is not busy with her various club involvements at Texas Tech University, Burnett can be found at the farm doing day-to-day tasks managing the herd. She is currently studying agricultural communications and plans to use her skills in journalism to advocate for the dairy industry.

Bowman is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University studying animal science, focusing on livestock merchandising. Bowman is heavily involved in the dairy industry both off-campus and on campus, where she serves as the calfhood manager. Bowman knows how important it is to give back to the next generation and plans to obtain her master’s degree in rural community development and youth engagement.

Hirsch is attending the University of Minnesota Twin Cities studying animal science. When she is not working with dairy, Hirsch can be found listening to music or gardening. From her involvement in 4-H and dairy clubs, Hirsch plans to continue her education with a master’s in animal nutrition.

To be eligible for the Dairy MAX scholarship, students must reside in the Dairy MAX region, be a graduating high school senior or undergraduate student currently enrolled in college and be a child of a dairy farmer, child of a dairy farm employee or an FFA/4-H dairy show participant.

“These three students represent the dairy industry well, and their efforts in furthering their education are what make them great leaders for the dairy industry. We are honored to be a part of their success,” said McKinzie.