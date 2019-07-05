FNC hires new real estate salesperson

Farmers National Company is pleased to announce that Jeremiah Unger of Yuma, Colo., has joined the company as a real estate broker.

Unger specializes in farm, ranch, and recreational property sales and leasing. As a licensed real estate broker, he serves the state of Colorado. Unger holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship, finance and real estate from Colorado State University, MiCP designation from The Lipsey School of Real Estate, and has been a licensed real estate broker since 2006. He joins the Farmers National Company sales team that has collectively sold over $2.23 billion in the last five years and sold more than 3,811 properties. Unger can be contacted at (970) 716-0243 or (970) 630-8986, via e-mail at JUnger@FarmersNational.com or visit http://www.FarmersNational.com/JeremiahUnger.

Faris earns BioZyme master dealer status

Riley Faris, Pueblo, Colo., has recently completed the necessary training needed to be named a BioZyme master dealer. As a master dealer, Faris completed multiple online training modules to further her education about the brands and product lines BioZyme offers. The master dealers will be able to share expanded knowledge of the BioZyme products with potential customers. “We are excited to certify this dealership knowing it excels in knowledge about our product lines, and it will be an excellent resource for all product needs and questions,” said Kristi Stevens, BioZyme marketing operations and communications manager. “Riley has taken the time to complete our strenuous training program, and has committed to stocking or is willing to order our full product line. Feel confident that she is one of the most informed dealers that our company works with.”

Terri Moore joins AFBF as VP, communications

Communications veteran Terri Moore will join the American Farm Bureau Federation July 8 as vice president to lead all aspects of the organization’s communications efforts. Moore comes to AFBF from her current position as vice president at Look East, a leading communications consulting firm focused on food and agriculture-related trust-building research and engagement strategies. She also serves as part of the Center for Food Integrity management team, contributing to CFI’s communications strategy, content development and digital engagement. Prior to these roles she served as deputy director of communications at the White House, director of communications at USDA, chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Mike Johanns, and communications director for Nebraska Gov. Mike Johanns. She began her career as a journalist and has 10 years of reporting experience with local affiliates of the CBS and ABC networks.

Farm Credit of Southern Colorado elects board members

COLORADO SPRINGS — Farm Credit of Southern Colorado recently held board of director elections by mail ballot. The stockholders of the association elected three board members. Incumbents Mark Peterson and Colin Durham were elected to serve another three year term. Newcomer Mike Shields was also elected to a three year term. Peterson’s agricultural operation consists of farming potatoes and malting barley in Rio Grande County. Mark and his wife Michele have three children and reside in Monte Vista. Durham is a practicing veterinarian and operates a cow/calf operation. Colin and his wife Elly reside in La Junta. Shields’ agricultural operation consists of a cow/calf and stocker operation and a hay ranch. Mike and his wife Sara reside in Westcliffe and have one child. The board of directors is comprised of 12 members: 10 stockholder-elected directors and two appointed directors. The board has authority and responsibility to direct the operations of the association. Elections were also held for the 2020 Nominating Committee. The following were elected to serve on the 2020 Nominating Committee: Mark Aldridge, Kane Cody, Robert Harlow, Dustin Ridder and Scot Schaefer. They will meet next spring to select candidates for the 2020 director and nominating committee elections. ❖