Gelbvieh Junior Ambassadors named at Music City Showdown

Congratulations to William Welsh, Franklin, Neb., and Grace Steenbergen, Cheyenne, Wyo., for being selected as the American Gelbvieh Junior Association ambassadors for 2019-2020.

Grace Steenbergen, daughter of Dale Steenbergen and Sharon Fain, was chosen as the AGJA Intermediate Ambassador. In addition to her new role, she is actively involved in FFA, 4-H, cross country running, track, FBLA and FCA. Steenbergen is a sophomore at Burns Junior/Senior High School in Burns, Wyo. Steenbergen’s enthusiasm for the Gelbvieh and Balancer breed and the AGJA will serve her well during her year representing the association as ambassador. Steenbergen has been attending AGJA Junior Classics since 2014, but her trip to Sioux Falls, S.D., in 2014 has made a lasting impression. Advocating for the breed that Steenbergen is so fond of comes second nature as well. She has incorporated the Gelbvieh and Balancer message into local speech competitions and FFA activities. William Welsh, son of Brian and Gina Welsh, was chosen as the AGJA Junior Ambassador. Along with being actively involved with AGJA for three years, William is a fifth grader involved in 4-H, basketball, wrestling and baseball. Welsh, like many involved with the Gelbvieh breed, credits the people as being a spotlight of inspiration. The AGJA created the ambassador program to encourage and support youth involvement in the breed’s activities. The ambassadors represent the AGJA at Gelbvieh functions throughout the year, including the North American International Livestock Exposition and the National Western Stock Show, along with many state fairs and other events.

NAMA names 2019 winners of Professional Development Awards of Excellence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Agri-Marketing Association is excited to announce three marketing and agricultural leaders as winners of the 2019 Professional Development Awards of Excellence.

The NAMA Professional Development Awards of Excellence honor members of the organization based on outstanding achievement in each of the Professional Development Areas. The awards will be presented in conjunction with the NAMA Fall Conference, Oct. 7-9, in St. Louis.

This year, NAMA recognizes Douglas Reynolds, marketing and digital communications leader of the U.S. Region for Corteva Agriscience, in the marketing communications area; Hannah Thompson-Weeman, vice president of communications for the Animal Agriculture Alliance in the area of public relations; and Bob Brunker, regional director of sales and marketing for J. L. Farmakis, Inc., in the area of sales.

Reynolds played an instrumental role in the successful formation of Corteva Agriscience, the agricultural spinoff of DowDuPont. He is a visionary force guiding the marketing and communications arm for the newly formed company to strengthen and grow the Crop Protection division and all Pioneer brand product lines.

Thompson-Weeman passionately represents livestock and poultry producers in the media and to a variety of influential audiences. She has a strong grasp of issues and is a go-to source of information. Media coverage for the Animal Agriculture Alliance has doubled during her tenure and she’s helping create a bright future for animal agriculture.

Brunker is a respected and trusted sales professional who values relationships. He genuinely cares about clients and peers and is a resource for media buyers, planners, marketing executives and coworkers. Brunker’s dedication to people over the past 15 years has helped lead to a three-time increase in business for J. L. Farmakis, Inc. ❖