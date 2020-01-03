Graner appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Board

On Nov. 20, 2019, the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced the appointment of Mary Graner, Huff, N.D., to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. Graner was nominated for the position by the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND), a certified nominating organization, earlier this year and her nomination received wide support.

I-BAND President Dwight Keller applauded Graner’s appointment saying, “Mary will represent stakeholders very, very well on the Beef Board. She has a marvelous marketing and promotion skill set and is experienced with and knowledgeable about the industry. Mary will certainly bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the board charged with oversight of the beef checkoff. We applaud her appointment.”

AMS provides oversight to 21 commodity checkoff boards, including the CBB, which is tasked with developing new markets, strengthening existing markets and conducting important checkoff-funded research and promotion activities on behalf of the cattle and beef industries.

Graner said she is looking forward to her work on the 99-member CBB. “I’m thrilled to be able to represent my state and industry on a national level and will do everything in my power to advance the interests of producers. It’s an honor and privilege to have this opportunity.”

Members of the CBB represent domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Each member is appointed by the secretary of agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations located in each state or region. Forty-two states have individual members serving Independent Beef Association of North Dakota on the CBB. The remaining states are divided into three regions. Importer appointments are drawn from nominations by importer associations.

Graner and her husband, Kenny, have four children, Sydney, Claire, Cole and Ethan.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska finishes in top 3 at national pageant

A year and a half worth of work paid off for a Merriman woman.

Eva Oliver, Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2019, earned second runner-up honors at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nev., after winning the speech and written test categories.

“It was such a rush to make it to the top 10 and then the top five on top of that,” Oliver said. “It blew my mind. It’s something I had always dreamed of, but finally being there was astonishing.”

Oliver spent a week in the Entertainment Capital of the World vying for the MRA crown alongside 27 contestants from across the nation. In addition to speech and written test, they competed in the areas of horsemanship, personality, appearance, photogenic and congeniality.

“Competing was so much fun and super relaxed for the most part,” Oliver said. “We had a great set of judges and the other girls really made my week so special and memorable.”

Oliver won a second runner-up buckle from Montana Silversmiths and about $10,000 in scholarship money in addition to a variety of smaller prizes.

Now that the pageant is over, she plans to spend a year working while also taking online college classes in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in marketing or sales. Her long-term goal is to go into the field of pharmaceutical sales in the animal industry.

Oliver was crowned Miss Rodeo Nebraska Lady-in-Waiting at the first performance of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo during the 2018 NEBRASKAland Days celebration in North Platte. She officially took over as MRN 2019 in January of this year.

Since that time, she has spent countless hours promoting Nebraska, the MRN Association, the sport of professional rodeo and the Western way of life at schools, rodeos, parades and a variety of other events across the country. ❖