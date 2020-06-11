Greeley Stampede Foundation scholarship recipients announced

Each year the Greeley Stampede Foundation awards scholarships to northern Colorado high school seniors to support our community and students pursuing higher education. Since the foundation began the program, more than $520,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2020 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 11 Weld County high schools with each student receiving $2,500. The foundation board is proud to help these community minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.

For the sixth year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2020 recipient is Kelsey Story who attends Colorado State University and is pursuing a dual major in equine science and agriculture business.

Also recognized by the foundation with a scholarship, is 2020 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Hailey Frederiksen. As Miss Rodeo Colorado, Frederiksen has dedicated herself to represent the state of Colorado, the sport of rodeo and the Greeley Stampede as the home rodeo of the Miss Rodeo Colorado Pageant.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The 2020 recipients include: Mikyla Bowen, Northridge High School; Kathryn Broderius, Greeley West High School; Loralei Carroll, Prairie High School; Kailee Chambers, Roosevelt High School; Alaina Endreson, Briggsdale Undivided High School; Matea Floryance, Eaton High School; Abigail Granrud, Frontier Academy; Awna Hirsch, Windsor High School; Alexa Kopren, Windsor High School; Meagan Lorance, Frontier Academy; Georgina Magana Orantes, Greeley West High School; Evan Messmer, Eaton High School; Indigo Parlin, Greeley Central High School; Rodrigo Perez-Campos Jr., Greeley West High School; Maya Potter, University High School; Emalee Roth, Platte Valley High School; Everet Slaughenhaupt, Eaton High School; Nolan Steckel, Northridge High School; Shelby Tveten, Roosevelt High School; Caitlyn Walker, Eaton High School; Emma Younger, Windsor High School; Hailey Frederiksen, CSU, Miss Rodeo Colorado Foundation Scholarship; Kelsey Story, CSU, Rodeo Scholarship.

Weld County Farm Bureau presents 6 scholarships

The WCFB board of directors was honored to present five graduating high school seniors and one continuing college student with a $1,000 scholarship.

Courtney Carr and Ryleigh Carr, daughters of Jeff and Sandi Carr, are graduates of Highland High School and both plan to attend Colby Community College. Courtney will study pre-veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing. Ryleigh plans to study agribusiness. Awna Hirsch, daughter of Jake and Rebecca Hirsch, graduated from Windsor High School and plans to study animal science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Austin McCray, son of Michael and Shara McCray, is a graduate of Weld Central High School. He plans to study plant science, ag business and ag education at Aims Community College. David Sponaugle, son of Rick and Teresa Sponaugle, is a graduate of Colorado Heritage Education School System and will be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Wyoming. The Collegiate Scholarship went to Brianna McBride, daughter of Scott and Shani McBride, who is attending Iowa State University and studying dairy science, food science-industry. WCFB wishes these winners every success in their future. ❖