Harbert hired as Gelbvieh media productions coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. — The American Gelbvieh Association announced the addition of Katie Harbert to the AGA staff as Gelbvieh media productions coordinator. Harbert will be responsible for design, production, and ad sales of official AGA publications and will also provide design services for AGA members and the association.

“I am so honored to join the dynamic team at AGA and utilize my skills and experiences to help grow Gelbvieh Media,” Harbert said, “I look forward to continuing to advance communication for the association and its members. It is an exciting time to get involved in this rapidly-evolving industry.”

Harbert is originally from Kingman, Kan., and is finishing her degree in agriculture communications and journalism at Kansas State University where she will graduate in May 2021. During her time at KSU, Harbert has served as an editor of numerous publications including the Royal Purple Yearbook, and has served as both a College of Agriculture Ambassador and president of Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. Harbert was also awarded the 2020 Forrest Bassford Award during the 2020 Livestock Publications Council Annual Membership Meeting.

“Katie is a very talented young professional and has a wide range of skills in the field of agricultural communications,” said Megan Slater, AGA executive director. “We are excited to have her joining us at the AGA and helping us to grow the Gelbvieh and Balancer message.”

Harbert began her role with the AGA, in a part-time capacity, on Jan. 11 and will assume a full-time role in the AGA office following graduation in May. Harbert can be reached at katie@gelbvieh.org or (303) 465-2333.

Western Growers hires Medler as Arizona government affairs manager

IRVINE, Calif. — Western Growers announced the addition of Robert Medler as Arizona government affairs manager. Medler brings nearly 15 years of government relations experience and will represent the most influential specialty crop producers in the fresh produce industry in the Arizona State Capitol.

“We are very excited to have Robert joining Western Growers’ State Government Affairs team,” said Matthew Allen, vice president of State Government Affairs at Western Growers. “He brings a wealth of experience advocating on behalf of employers and is looking forward to utilizing his skills to represent WG member interests in the state of Arizona.”

Lobbying on behalf of the association, Medler will represent WG in all Arizona legislative and regulatory matters as well as monitor, analyze and report on policy recommendations for WG positions. Additionally, as part of his role, he will develop, draft and tactically implement policy strategies or legislation affecting agriculture, specifically relating to the fresh fruit, vegetable and nut sectors in Arizona.

Previously, Medler led the government relations, advocacy and public policy efforts at various associations including the Tucson Metro Chamber and Southern Arizona Chamber of Commerce Association. In 2019, Medler was selected as a “40 Under 40” award recipient from the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Daily Star.

“Western Growers is the preeminent advocacy organization for the agriculture community,” said Medler. “I am humbled and honored to join the Western Growers’ team to ensure our members have a strong voice in Arizona. Today’s policy decisions will have generational impacts; let’s make sure they are the right decisions.”

Medler earned a bachelor’s in political science and communications from the University of Arizona and his master’s in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. He currently resides in Marana, Ariz.