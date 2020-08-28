Hard work pays off for this junior Angus herdsman

The Junior Herdsman of the Year Award is devoted to the recognition of a National Junior Angus Association member in their last year of eligibility who has demonstrated outstanding dedication and character, both in and out of the show ring. Each year, an exhibitor who exemplifies a strong work ethic, commitment to the breed and outstanding preparation of their cattle is chosen by their peers at the National Junior Angus Show.

Cale Hinrichsen, a fourth-generation Angus breeder of Westmoreland, Kan., is the recipient of the 2020 Junior Herdsman of the Year Award. He is a senior at Oklahoma State University, where he majors in agribusiness with a minor in marketing. Hinrichsen plans to attend law school to pursue a career in ag law and also intends to continue being involved with the Angus breed. His connection to the breed has been evident since the day he was born, when his aunt purchased a junior lifetime membership to the American Angus Association in his name.

“This breed has given me so much,” said Hinrichsen. “It’s shaped so much about me; I don’t see myself ever walking away from it.” He intends to continue giving back to the breed and hopes to serve as a mentor for young people the same way countless others have for him.

Hinrichsen explains this award illustrates the impact he’s been able to have on his fellow juniors, pointing out this is an honor one doesn’t apply for. He feels fortunate for the network he’s built and the lessons he’s learned during his time as an NJAA member. From exhibiting at shows across the nation and participating in contests and conferences, to even serving as the 2018 American Angus Ambassador, Hinrichsen has truly defined what it means to be involved and how to make the most out of one’s time in an organization. He emphasizes the importance of staying humble and working hard through it all.

“I’ve always tried to remember the motto: ‘stay humble, stay hungry’,” said Hinrichsen. “You might not always be at the top of the class, but you have to keep working hard to get there. When you do have success, it’s important to maintain that humility and know it could easily be someone else.”

The 2020 NJAS took place in Tulsa, Okla., where nearly 700 exhibitors entered more than 1,400 head of cattle. Hinrichsen’s successful week serves as a testament to the years of hard work that led him to his final NJAS.

“We can’t be discouraged by failures; we just have to constantly work even harder — it will eventually pay off.”

Visit angus.org for complete show results and news from the event.

K-State students presented with AMSA awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Katie Lybarger and Hannah Williams, both Kansas State University animal sciences and industry seniors, were presented the 2020 Undergraduate Scholastic Achievement Award by the American Meat Science Association.

The award recognizes students with a potential career in meats and that have shown a strong interest or commitment within the meat science industry.

From Garnett, Kan., Lybarger’s interest in agriculture and food production was cultivated through experiences in FFA. She was a member of the 2019 reserve national champion meat judging team and on the 2020 champion K-State ASI academic quadrathlon team.

A K-State Ag Ambassador, Lybarger has a secondary major in Global Food Systems Leadership she is also working too obtain a food science minor as well as a certificate in meat science. Upon graduation from K-State, she plans to pursue a master’s in meat science.

Williams, from Kearney, Neb., discovered her passion for agriculture through involvement in 4-H, FFA, and the National Junior Hereford Association. She was also a member of the 2019 reserve national champion meat judging team. She was named a second-team All-American as well as high individual at the Iowa State contest.

Williams has gained meat science experience through undergraduate research projects at K-State and internships. Her first internship was with Corbion working in the meat research lab and gaining an understanding of the bio-ingredient sector of meat science. Additionally, this summer Hannah has worked for Merck Animal Health as a cattle field sales intern.

“These two young women exemplify the high level of excellence, passion, and dedication that the meat science program at Kansas State is built on,” said Travis O’Quinn, K-State ASI associate professor and meat judging team coach. “They truly personify all of the characteristics this award from AMSA honors. We are extremely proud of them and look forward to all of their great accomplishments in the future.” ❖