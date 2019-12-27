Hershey cowboy is November Aggie

CURTIS, Neb. — Cattle feeding and livestock chores are among the internship and work duties for college student CJ Monheiser.

The Hershey, Neb., native is the Aggie of the Month at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis where he majors in livestock industry management.

Now a sophomore, Monheiser will graduate in May with an associate of applied science degree. A college internship this summer led him to Adams Land & Cattle in Broken Bow.

“I met their recruiter at our NCTA Career Fair a year ago and she told me about their summer internship,” Monheiser said. “I wanted to work in a backgrounding or feedlot setting, applied and got the internship. I really appreciated that opportunity to gain more experience.”

Monheiser applies that experience at the NCTA college farm crew, working five to 20 hours per week.

“I do anything that is related to the college farm, from feeding cows and doctoring cattle to fencing and simple tasks around the shop.”

His experiences during high school with work experience and 4-H involvement, the feed yard internship, and current work at NCTA have proven invaluable to our livestock operation, said interim dean Kelly Bruns.

“CJ’s skills and work ethic embody the caliber of student that NCTA prepares for the agricultural industry. We are fortunate to have so many students like CJ that are looking forward to joining our industry,” Bruns said.

Growing up on a small acreage near Hershey, Monheiser initially learned the ropes in cattle backgrounding. “I helped my uncle a lot,” said the Wallace High School graduate.

As an NCTA freshmen, Monheiser joined Collegiate Cattlemen. This year, Stock Dog Team drew his interest so he and his dog, Addie, competed at the Nebraska State Fair. Jenny, who he purchased as a pup, is in training now.

While his college focus is livestock industry management with a feedlot focus, he also is taking an equine industry management class this semester. Professors and NCTA staff appreciate his reliability.

He joined several students this fall in helping instructor Joslyn Beard and the university crew at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory process cattle.

The Aggie of the Month award recognizes student leadership, academics and campus involvement.

Marshall named 2019 K-State Animal Sciences & Industry Distinguished Alumnus

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Lorna Marshall, Burlington, Colo., was recognized as this year’s Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry Distinguished Alumnus on Dec. 3.

Marshall is an industry-leading authority in the beef artificial insemination business. Active in 4-H and Simmental youth programs, she attended Colby Community College where she served as student body president and competed on the livestock judging team. The 1989 Kansas Community College Student of the Year, Marshall transferred to K-State where she was a Block & Bridle officer and a member of the 1990 reserve national champion livestock judging team. After earning her bachelor’s degree in ASI, Marshall completed her animal breeding master’s at Colorado State University.

Upon completion of graduate school, she worked for the American Gelbvieh Association as a special services manager before beginning her career in the beef AI industry.

In 1995, Marshall entered the beef AI sector becoming manager of sire acquisition for ABS Global. After leaving that role in 2011, she went on to work for Cooperative Resources International/Genex where she placed a strong emphasis on marketing and product development.

In 2016, Marshall transitioned to Select Sires where she currently serves as the vice president of beef programs. Since she joined the Select Sires team, the company has increased beef sales and market share.

“Lorna is a leader in the artificial insemination industry who has contributed extensively to the beef cattle industry through her work in identifying and providing genetics for modern, efficient and sustainable beef production,” said Mike Day, K-State ASI department head. “Perhaps an even more important contribution is her insight toward the future direction of the industry and willingness to embrace and empower change in beef cattle genetics. The department is proud to have the opportunity to recognize Lorna Marshall as a distinguished alumnus.”

Marshall and her husband, Troy, reside in Burlington, where they are partners in Marshall Cattle Co. Their 450 head operation consisting of purebred Angus and Sim/Angus cattle is home of SuperMamas and emphasizes on maternally functional, balanced-trait cattle. Lorna and Troy have three children — Wyatt, Justis, and Wynn. ❖