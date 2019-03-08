Inglee is named the executive director of Colo. Beef Council

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado native Todd Inglee has been named executive director of the Colorado Beef Council, the organization's board of directors announced.

Inglee served as CBC interim executive director for the past eight months and comes to the organization with a diverse background in the beef industry. He has worked for trade associations, allied partners, and as a small cattle producer with a stocker operation, retaining ownership in those cattle to sell product to retail and foodservice. Inglee also previously served as a director for the Colorado Beef Council and as president of the Colorado Cattlemen's Association. As executive director Inglee will have responsibility for administration, budget planning, producer communications and industry relations. A graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in speech communications, Inglee and his wife Kim have three children and live in Arvada, Colo.

Sleight to retire from U.S. Grains Council

Tom Sleight, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Grains Council since 2012, will retire in the summer following the appointment of his successor, the council's board of directors announced. The board has appointed a search committee comprised of representatives from its diverse membership, including the corn, sorghum, barley, ethanol and agribusiness sectors. Sleight worked at the council for 25 years, having done nearly every job the council has to offer. Beginning in program implementation in 1983, he went on to serve overseas in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union, then returned to Washington to direct European, Middle East and Asia regional market development programs. Sleight also served in the U.S. administrative side of the council's operations, directing its membership, communications and administrative programs. He left the council in 1999 to lead the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' marketing division and later the New York Farm Viability Institute in his home state. Sleight returned to the council as vice president in 2010 before being selected as president and CEO in 2012.

NCTA Aggies judge at the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two livestock evaluation teams from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis competed in the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic judging contest at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The two NCTA Aggie teams competed in a field of 14 two-year colleges, each having five members per team. The NCTA freshmen Red Team placed in eighth place, edging out their sophomore counterparts by one point, said Coach Doug Smith, associate professor and chair of animal science and agriculture education. Freshmen Seth Racicky of Mason City was ninth overall in the individual rankings with combined points from placings and oral reasons. He was sixth in placings of the livestock classes. Freshman Camden Wilke of Columbus was 24th overall judge among the 82 individuals representing junior colleges.

Sophomore Will Moeller of Grand Island led the Black Team as 12th high individual overall. His teammate, Grant Romshek of Shelby, came in 25th in individual points. Freshman team members were Racicky, Wilke, Garrett Lapp of Adamsville, Ohio, Emily Riley of Norton, Kan., and Maisie Kennicutt of Wallace.

Sophomore team members were Moeller, Romshek, Rachel Miller of Bashor, Kan., Peyton McCord of Cairo, and Remy Mansour of Petaluma, Calif. Colbey Luebbe of Seward judged individually. Among four-year colleges, 47 students competed with eight full teams and two partials. Dean Fleer of Pierce and Nathan Lashley of Curtis, who are third-year Aggie students, are the team's assistant coaches serving with Coach Doug Smith. ❖