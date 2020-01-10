Jabs named NWSS 2020 parade grand marshal

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show announced Colorado businessman, legend and Stock Show enthusiast Jake Jabs as the 2020 parade grand marshal.

On Jan. 9, Jake Jabs led the traditional drive of Longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the start of the 114th National Western Stock Show. The Stock Show Kick-Off Parade, presented by Arrow Electronics, began at noon outside Union Station. The parade marched 15 blocks down 17th Street to Tremont.

“It is a great honor to have a Colorado icon, philanthropist and true western legend like Jake Jabs kicking-off our annual Stock Show Parade,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show.

“Jake grew up on a ranch in Montana, was a member of his college rodeo team, and has given back to the agricultural community throughout his personal and professional life,” said Andrews. “Jake is the perfect person to lead this historic, western tradition.”

The parade concluded with the annual barbecue lunch, hosted by Colorado State University and sponsored by Wells Fargo. The lunch took place in the atrium at 1700 Broadway. Guests enjoyed great western barbecue, music and the city of Denver’s proclamation of Jan. 9, 2020, as Dress Western Day in Denver. The barbecue was open to the public and the money raised benefits the 4-H International Youth Group.

DR. Doug Hixon recognized as 2020 Friend of the NWSS

DENVER — In recognition of his contributions to the National Western Stock Show and the University of Wyoming for more than three decades, the Red Meat Club of Denver has named Dr. Doug Hixon the 2020 Friend of the National Western. Hixon will be honored at the group’s annual meeting in the National Western Club on Jan. 16, 2020.

“Dr. Hixon exemplifies the character and passion for the red meat industry as well as any honoree in our history,” said Bret Fox, chairman of the Red Meat Club Committee.

Hixon judged at the NWSS almost every year from 1982 to 2015, evaluating bulls and females of numerous breeds, in addition to feeder cattle, pens and market steers. He also served as superintendent of both the collegiate carload and livestock judging contests.

Hixon retired from the University of Wyoming in 2013 after a 31-year career in Laramie, 13 of which were spent as head of the Department of Animal Science.

“We are thrilled to honor Dr. Hixon for a lifetime of commitment to agriculture and education,” said Paul Andrews, NWSS president and CEO. “He is a well-respected leader in his field and has earned that respect through his high-quality work.”

Nebraska Cattlemen 2020 leadership changes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Aside from policy discussion, eating delicious beef and networking, Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention is a time for members to elect new leadership. Depending on the given year and leadership terms elections are held for opening positions.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, days before his presidency ended Nebraska Cattlemen President, Mike Drinnin, recognized the retiring board members, expressing gratitude for their volunteered time over the past few years:

Galen Frenzen — Serving on officer team from 2016-2019 and as president in 2018; Ed Klug — Serving from 2016-2019; Shannon Peterson — Serving from 2016-2019; Nancy Peterson — Serving from 2016-2019; Jerry Kuenning — Serving from 2016-2019; Justin Jarecke — Serving from 2018-2019.

While it is hard to see good board members move on to other things Nebraska Cattlemen leadership and staff look forward to working with the new individuals that dedicate the coming years to the organization. This year Nebraska Cattlemen currently has five new faces on the board of directors: Joel Weber — Feedlot Council Vice Chair; Brenda Masek — Vice President; Marie Farr — Brand and Property Rights Chair; Ethan Bang — Region 7 Member Services Vice Chair; Al Atkins — Cow Calf Council Vice Chair.

“Newly elected as president, I am excited to begin working with the new leadership as well as those who continue to serve on the Nebraska Cattlemen board. We have a very diverse group this year that will bring fresh outlooks to issues we may be challenged with in 2020,” said Ken Herz, NC president. ❖