Komet Irrigation hires Novotny as North Central technical sales manager

FREMONT, Neb. — Komet Irrigation, a global leader in water application equipment for mechanized irrigation systems, recently welcomed Tyler Novotny to the Komet Irrigation Corp., USA & Canada team as a technical sales manager for the North Central region.

An experienced designer of center pivot sprinkler packages with fabrication and retrofitting expertise, Novotny brings a wealth of irrigation knowledge and strong agriculture background to his new role.

“We are excited to welcome Tyler and expand our technical sales team to support our growing dealer and grower customer base,” said Josh Mosier, general manager and technical sales director of Komet Irrigation Corp., USA & Canada. “Not only does Tyler bring the skills to translate the technical aspects of building an effective irrigation sprinkler package, he also has the passion and in-field experience needed to support dealers and growers in all areas related to water application, irrigation training and service.” His territory includes Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, northern Kansas and southeast Wyoming.

In addition to providing customer service and support across the entire Komet Irrigation product line, Novotny will help present local in-person and online Komet Academy seminars, a series of comprehensive, informal sessions covering topics on mechanized irrigation.

“In today’s high-tech irrigation industry, it can be easy to become distracted by the latest sensors or GPS systems and lose sight of the core irrigation system principles of maintaining consistent and uniform water application in the field,” Novotny said. “I’m looking forward to building relationships with dealers and growers and working with them side by side to provide innovative irrigation solutions.”

Novotny joins Komet Irrigation after working with a local dealer as a service technician lead. He also spent a decade working in fabrication, dealer support and retro sprinkler design roles with a leading center pivot irrigation manufacturer.

“I have been fortunate to build a career that ranges the full gamut of mechanized irrigation, including a farming background that allowed me to be on the ground floor and see the benefits of Komet Irrigation’s sprinkler products first-hand,” Novotny said. “I have always been impressed by Komet’s precision engineering, and I’m eager to approach my new role with that same attention to detail.”