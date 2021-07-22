Kraft earns junior Bronze and Silver Awards

Kyli Kraft, Fort Collins, Colo., has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Bronze and Silver awards, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo.

Kraft is the 18-year-old daughter of Jason and Cheri Kraft and attends Heritage Christian Academy. She is a member of the NJAA and the Colorado Junior Angus Association.

She has participated in local, state and regional shows. This year she participated in the Raising the Bar Conference.

Kraft has submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records.

The Bronze and Silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

WyFB Federation awards college scholarships

Laramie, Wyo. — The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation awarded $5,500 in college scholarships to young Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation members.

“Education of any type is important to our members,” said Todd Fornstrom, Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation president. “We are proud to honor these outstanding individuals with college scholarships to play a small part in helping them achieve their goals.”

The Livingston-King Scholarship, valued at $1,500, is given in honor of former presidents of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, Herbert D. Livingston and H.J. King, as well as Buddy and Norma Livingston, the parents of former WyFB President Perry Livingston.

The Livingston-King scholarship was awarded to Hailey Wehri, of Newcastle. Wehri will be a freshman at Casper College this fall studying Animal Science. Her parents are Rick and Ann Wehri.

The five Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Scholarships are $500 each. The recipients are: Lindsie Farver, of Saratoga, the daughter of Tabatha and Mike Farver; Elizabeth Lungren, of Ten Sleep, the daughter of Luke and Gabhnel Lungren; Taylor Reynolds, of Moorcroft, the daughter of Dustin and Heather Reynolds; Heather Hokanson, of Cheyenne, the daughter of Neil and Dianna Hokanson; and Stratton Kohr, of Gillette, the son of Marshall and Lynn Kohr.

The three Continuing Education Scholarships are awarded at $500 each. The Continuing Education Scholarship recipients must be an entering college sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student. The recipients are: Sydney Bell, of Cheyenne, the daughter of Bryan and Pam Bell; Dalton Butler, of Hulett, the son of J.R. and Bobbi Butler; and Emily Keiter, of Burns, the daughter of Dave and Lisa Keiter.

Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship applications are due March 1 each year and are available at local county Farm Bureau offices or online at http://www.wyfb.org .

“Congratulations to each of the recipients,” Fornstrom concluded. “We wish them the best in their continued education endeavors.”