Ledford Joins the USW West Coast Office team

ARLINGTON, Va. — U.S. Wheat Associates announced that Tyllor Ledford joined its staff as assistant director of the West Coast Office in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 16, 2021. Ledford will fill the role left by Michael Anderson, who was promoted to market analyst earlier this year.

“I am very excited to welcome Tyllor to U.S. Wheat Associates. She brings essential skills developed during her time at Texas Tech University and has the people skills that will be important in her role as liaison between wheat farmers and overseas customers,” said Steve Wirsching, USW vice president and West Coast director. “She knows how to relate to wheat farmers and understands the challenges they face. She will be directly involved in planning and hosting overseas wheat buyers and highlighting the advantages of the U.S. supply chain.”

As USW looks forward to when it can again welcome overseas trade delegations to the United States to visit the wheat supply chain in the Pacific Northwest, Ledford’s responsibilities will include assisting in both in-person and continued online programs and trade service activities for overseas customers. She will also assist in outreach to state wheat commissions and the grain trade and a range of assignments supporting USW’s export market development activities on behalf of U.S. wheat farmers.

Ledford joins USW after recently completing a master’s degree in agricultural and applied economics from Texas Tech University, where she also earned a bachelor’s degree in the same concentration. As a part of her master’s program, Ledford’s research focused on the relationship between food security and conflict patterns in Africa. She has also gained valuable experience as a Texas Tech graduate research assistant, interning with Colorado State University Extension and through agribusiness academic immersion programs in China and Spain. Ledford is a native of Colorado, where she grew up on her family’s quarter horse ranch.

Decker named Land Pride president

SALINA, Kan. — Land Pride, a division of Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., announced that Mark Decker has been named division president effective July 5, 2021, replacing the retiring John Quinley. Decker has more than 25 years of experience with Great Plains and Land Pride, including a decade as national sales manager, and most recently as vice-president of sales since 2015.

“Mark is the right leader for Land Pride,” said Linda Salem, president and CEO of Great Plains Manufacturing. “Mark’s extensive experience with Land Pride and the industry, as well as his business development skills and ability to communicate will help Land Pride continue our strong growth trajectory. We believe his leadership experience will be beneficial to the company as a whole.”

Decker began with Land Pride in 1996 as a territory manager for the Land Pride Turf Division. His drive to succeed led him to a regional manager position in 1997. In 1999, Decker was promoted to national sales manager where he led a team of 35 sales professionals. His promotion to vice president of sales in 2015 coincided with the largest growth in company history.

Of his new responsibilities, Decker said: “We have a wonderful team in place that will continue to make Land Pride a leader in this sector. My first responsibility will be to ensure that Land Pride sustains our relationships with our dealers and our standing in our industry.”