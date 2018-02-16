Livestock Marketeers inducted into HOF

DENVER — The Livestock Marketeers, an informal fraternity of livestock fieldmen, auctioneers, sale managers and related livestock business leaders, met for their 53rd Annual Banquet at the National Western Club on Jan. 13.

Tim Lackey grew up showing and selling Hereford cattle on his diversified family farm in Shelbina, Mo., where he was very active at the local and state level. His college career was interrupted after his freshman year when he was drafted by the U.S. Army to serve a tour in Germany. After his tour of duty, he returned to the University of Missouri to graduate with a bachelor's in animal science. While attending MU he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and competed on the meat and livestock judging teams, where he was second-high individual at Louisville in 1977. Quickly joining the workforce Lackey went to work for the Drovers Journal in 1978 where he covered the state of Missouri for nine years. In 1987 he left Drovers to spend more time on his family farm where, along with his brother Kerry, they maintain 500 acres of crops and 120 cows. Lackey has stayed active in the marketing circles as he covers sales for various publications as well as real estate auctions. Lackey plans to continue raising cattle and working ring side as long as he is able. Mark Smith was born and raised in Jefferson City, Mo., and attended Jefferson City Public Schools, graduating in 1974. In 1978 Smith graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in animal science. While at Mizzou, Smith was active in Farmhouse Fraternity, Block and Bridle Club and was a member of the livestock judging team in 1976-77. Upon graduation in 1979, Smith took a job for The Record Stockman in Denver and moved to North Platte, Neb., as field editor for Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. In 1980, Smith went to work for the Limousin World in Fort Collins, Colo., and covered the states in the upper Midwest. In 1983, Smith joined Ken Holloway and Bruce Brooks at American Cattle Services, of Chattanooga Okla., where they managed Limousin Sales across the country and Canada. In 1987, Smith was hired by the North American Limousin Foundation of Denver as the director of advertising and member services. In 1990, Smith went to work for Symens Brothers Limousin in Amherst, S.D. and in partnership with Symens Brothers started and managed Limi-Gene Semen Sales and Consulting, then located in Longmont, Colo. In 2000, Smith and his wife Deidre started Grasssroots Genetics, a Semen Sales and Consulting Business and Grassroots Insurance, a Livestock Insurance business featuring the products of American Live Stock, a division of Markel Insurance Services. Smith has served as a past board member for the Iowa Limousin Association and was a national board member and past national president of the North American Limousin Foundation. He has been married for 25 years to Deidre Smith and they reside in Ankeny, Iowa.

Two Simmental ranches honored

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Susan and Curtis Russell, Reflected R Ranch, Sugar City, Colo., and Fred and Phyllis Swain, Swain Select Simmentals, Louisville, Ky., have been named the recipients of the 2018 Golden Book Award. The award recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development of the Simmental/Simbrah breeds. The Golden Book is given on behalf the World Simmental Fleckvieh Federation and it's the most prestigious award given by the American Simmental Association. The Russells own and operate Reflected R Ranch, 150 head of registered Simmental and WW Feed & Supply LLC, a feed mill and retail store, based in La Junta. Acknowledged as leaders in their industry, Susan and Curtis each served six years on the ASA board of trustees, and both were elected to its executive committee. Heavily involved with Simmental organizations, Susan has been the secretary/treasurer for the Colorado Simmental Association since 1998, while Curtis has served a total of 12 years on the CSA Board, including time as president. The couple has been actively involved with membership events, ASA annual meetings, AJSA Classics, and as the primary coordinator for the National Western Stock Show. They serve their regional cattlemen's association, and Curtis was just elected to the Colorado Cattlemen's board. The Russells were recipients of the CSA's 2010 Breeder of the Year, Colorado Cattlemen's 2015 Outstanding Seedstock Producer, and received CSA's Honorary Life Award at the 2016 NWSS.

Fred Swain's vocation is pediatric dentistry, but he has maintained an equally great passion for the cattle business, the last 37 years with Simmental. The Swains, Swain Select Simmentals, an operation of 35 females, have been a diligent, dedicated advocate for Simmental cattle and breeders. Fred has served multiple terms, including as president, on the Kentucky Simmental Association board of directors, and two three-year terms as a trustee of the American Simmental Association. The Swains have been active in providing unselfish support of ASA's highly coveted junior program. In addition to ongoing involvement in the conduct of Regional and National Classics, more than $80,000 has been raised through the AJSA Eastern Regional Auction, held each year in conjunction with the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville. These funds are then allocated to eastern states that may have limited budgets so that they might have an opportunity to host the Eastern Regional Classic.

CFB's Smith recognized by legislature

DENVER — Martha Smith was recognized at the Colorado State Capitol for taking the top prize at the Young Farmer and Rancher National Discussion Meet competition hosted at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 2018 Annual Meeting. State legislators and community members gathered at the capitol as Rep. Jerry Sonnenberg presented Smith with a tribute from the General Assembly, congratulating her on her success. Smith faced off against agriculture advocates from nearly every state at the national competition in Nashville last month. After four rounds, she was named the victor. The event simulates a boardroom discussion on issues pertinent to American agriculture. Knowledge of the industry as well as the ability to think critically and recommend realistic solutions was key to her win. "Martha was an outstanding representative for Colorado and for young farmers and ranchers across the country," said Chad Vorthmann, executive vice president of the Colorado Farm Bureau. "It is talented people like her who will lead the agriculture industry into the next generation and help us continue to feed people around the world." As the champion, Smith is the winner of a new Ford pickup truck. She qualified for the national competition after winning the Colorado Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet at the 2017 Colorado Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.

Farm Credit's Smith hires Morris as top aide

Glen Smith, the newly confirmed Republican member of the Farm Credit Administration board, has named Jim Morris as his executive assistant. Morris is coming out of retirement to take the position. In 1987, he joined FCA's Office of the General Counsel where he spent the next 19 years working as an attorney. From July 2005 to October 2006, Morris served as executive assistant and counsel to Nancy Pellett, who was at that time FCA chairman and CEO. In 2006, Morris became the general counsel of the Farm Credit System Insurance Corp., where he served until his retirement from federal service in 2013. Morris spent the first decade of his career practicing corporate law in New York and Illinois, first at Carter Ledyard & Milburn on Wall Street and then at another Wall Street firm, Reid & Priest. He earned a bachelor of arts in history from Brown University and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law in Philadelphia.

Beard Foundation appoints Reichenbach as CEO

The board of the James Beard Foundation has appointed Claire Reichenbach as its new chief executive officer. Reichenbach will begin her duties Feb. 20. She succeeds Susan Ungaro, who stepped down as JBF president at the end of 2017. Her responsibilities will include overseeing: The James Beard Foundation Awards; The JBF Women's Leadership programs; The James Beard House dinners and events around the country; The Foundation's scholarship programs; The JBF Impact Programs, which include the Chefs Boot Camp for Policy & Change, the JBF Food Summit and the JBF Leadership Awards. Reichenbach is the founder of CJJR Consulting and a former executive vice president of Strategy and Business Development at BBC Worldwide and AMC Networks. At CJJR Consulting, Reichenbach's clients included New York Public Radio, NBCU and Samsung. Before that she was executive vice president of strategy and business development for AMC Networks and BBC Worldwide. At the BBC, she was responsible for the development and implementation of corporate and divisional strategies; she developed the organization's global commercial strategy and led strategy for BBC's television arm. Reichenbach has a bachelor of arts from Oxford University and completed the advanced management program from Harvard Business School. ❖