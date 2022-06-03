McKendree hired to serve as AGA office operations coordinator

The American Gelbvieh Association is excited to announce the addition of Margo McKendree to the AGA team as office operations coordinator.

McKendree, a native of Lincoln, Neb., is a graduate of University of Nebraska at Kearney, and holds a bachelor of science in organizational and relational communications, a degree she plans to put to work for AGA.

“As I was reading the job description of the association’s needs, I felt like my experience and education fit well — I felt like I really had the opportunity to help fill those needs,” she said. “I am already learning new things every day and that is exciting.”

In her office operations coordinator role, McKendree will organize and process accounts payable and accounts receivable, assist members and AGA stakeholders with the AGA online registry, and assist the executive director in administrative tasks.

When she isn’t helping the AGA office, McKendree enjoys traveling and exploring nearby states.

“Margo brings a wealth of experience in office administration, and she will be a complimentary fit to the skilled staff at the AGA,” said Megan Slater, AGA executive director. “We are excited to have her join the team as we move forward serving Gelbvieh and Balancer stakeholders in today’s modern beef industry.”

McKendree began her role at AGA on May 4, 2022 and can be reached at the AGA office at (303) 465-233 or margo@gelbvieh.org .

NCTA inducts PTK members

Eight students were inducted as members into the Alpha Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Initiates gathered May 4 with current PTK members for the annual candle-lighting installation ceremony at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

PTK academic honorary recognizes achievements of students attending a two-year college. It provides opportunities for growth and development through honors, leadership and service.

“Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters,” said Eric Reed, faculty adviser and associate professor in general education.

Inductees for 2021 to Alpha Iota Tau chapter were Ethan Baker, Naponee; Larista Barner, Wolbach; Riley Brown, Wray, Colo.; Andrea Hipke, Spencer; Ashley Kowalski, Lincoln; Callie Landauer, Blair; Claudia Stevens, Fordyce; and Aleena Wagner, Bridgeport.

PTK officers for 2021-2022: President: Macy Zentner, Cedar Rapids; Vice President: Taylor Hendrix, Holyoke, Colo.; Secretary/Treasurer: Katherine Moyer, Adams; and Student Senate Representatives William Huebner, Hershey, and Alexxandra Malchow, Beatrice.

The PTK ceremony was held in conjunction with graduation events honoring the Class of 2022.

Officers elected for 2022-23: President Allison Wilkens, Gibbon; Vice President, Andrea Hipke, Spencer; Secretary/Treasurer Claudia Stevens, Fordyce and Student Senate Representatives Aleena Wagner, Bridgeport, and Callie Landauer, Blair.

The organization is involved in campus and community projects in Curtis and assists in hosting an annual career fair.

Patterson shifts roles at BioZyme

Kylie Patterson, Columbia, Mo., has been named the marketing brand manager – show livestock for BioZyme Inc. She comes to this role after having started with the company as the Missouri area sales manager.

As the marketing brand manager – show livestock – Patterson will promote the Sure Champ brand across all show species, continue to create ways to educate young people about livestock and help them #PreptoWin, both in the show ring and in life through leadership focused outreach efforts. She will manage the Sure Champ presence at national shows, work to build brand awareness and coordinate outreach efforts like the summer internship program.

“Sure Champ is about prepping to win in the show ring and life. The life part is very important to BioZyme, and there is literally no one better than Kylie to carry that vision to the next level,” said Lisa Norton, BioZyme president and interim director of marketing & regulatory.

Patterson’s livestock experiences make her an ideal fit for her new role. She grew up near San Antonio, Texas, raising and showing Brahman cattle and showing steers. She attended both Blinn College and Oklahoma State University, where she won high individual in both the junior and senior college national livestock judging contests at the North American. She earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Oklahoma State and assisted with a successful livestock judging program at Texas A&M while working toward her master’s.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to work with young people and help them reach their potential while promoting the Sure Champ line of products for their livestock,” Patterson said.

Look for Patterson and other BioZyme staff including the Sure Champ summer interns at shows. To learn more about Sure Champ, visit: http://www.surechamp.com .