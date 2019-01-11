Members appointed to beef research board

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of 35 members to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board. Producers and importers newly appointed to serve three-year terms are:

Mary Jo Rideout, Red Rock, Ariz.; Hugh Sanburg, Eckert, Colo.; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, Iowa; David C. Bruene, Kelley, Iowa; Randall W. Debler, Alma, Kan.; DJ Edwards, Hamilton, Kan.; Amelia Kent, Slaughter, La.; Ken Blight, Albion, Mich.; Penny Zimmerman, Foley, Minn.; Larry Jefcoat, SoSo, Miss.; David B. Hutsell, Hartville, Mo.; Bree A. DeNaeyer, Seneca, Neb.; David W. Hamilton, Thedford, Neb.; Robert Crabb Jr., Siler City, N.C.; Bill King, Moriarty, N.M.; Angie Meyer, Okarche, Okla.; Vaughn Thorstenson, S.D.; Eric Sumption, Frederick, S.D.; Kristina Oldfield McKee, Lebanon, Tenn.; Ernie A. Morales, Devine, Texas; Bilynn Johnson, Happy, Texas; Charlie Price, Oakwood, Texas; Don Smith, Sulphur Springs, Texas; Wallace Schulthess, Woodruff, Utah; Bob Mitchell, Wauzeka, Wis.; Terry Quam, Lodi, Wis.; Irvin J. Petsch, Wyo.; Jack Parent, Swanton, Vt., Northeast Unit; C.W. Senn Jr., York, S.C., Southeast Unit; Rocky Pinheiro, Glenn, Calif., Southwest Unit; Melvin Medeiros, Laton, Calif., Southwest Unit; Ruby L. Uhart, Wells, Nev., Southwest Unit; Steven Hobbs, Larkspur, Colo., Importer; Nicholas Brander, Wilmette, Ill., Importer; Fred A. Sorbello, Mullica Hill, N.J., Importer.

The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and has 99 members, all of whom are beef producers or importers of cattle, beef or beef products.

Madalyn Rohr earns junior bronze and silver awards

Madalyn Rohr, Elbert, Colo., has earned the National Junior Angus Association's bronze and silver awards, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo. The 16-year-old daughter of Mitch and Lea Rohr attends Douglas County High School. She is a member of the NJAA and the Colorado Junior Angus Association. She has participated in local, state, regional and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show, Madalyn participated in the photography, team sales, quiz bowl and livestock judging contests. In 2015 she participated in the mentoring program. She has also submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records. The bronze and silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, than meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle. The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 6,000 active members nationwide.

Maguire Rohr earns junior bronze and silver awards

Recommended Stories For You

Maguire Rohr, Elbert, Colo., has earned the National Junior Angus Association's bronze and silver awards, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo. The 16-year-old son of Mitch and Lea Rohr attends Douglas County High School. He is a member of the NJAA and the Colorado Junior Angus Association where he has served as treasurer. He has participated in local, state, regional and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show, Maguire participated in the team fitting, quiz bowl, livestock judging and team sales contests. In 2015 he participated in the mentoring program. He has also submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records and consigned cattle to the National Western Stock Show female sale. The bronze and silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, than meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 6,000 active members nationwide. ❖