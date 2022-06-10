Midwest Dairy awards Nebraska Division educational scholarships to 6 students

Midwest Dairy announces that six students will receive $500-$1,500 scholarships to help cover costs as full-time undergraduate or graduate students at an accredited college. Recipients are required to have a family member (parent/guardian/grandparent/sibling) who owns a Nebraska dairy farm, or be employed on a Nebraska dairy farm. The dairy farm must have contributed to Midwest Dairy Checkoff as of Jan. 1, 2022. Recipients were chosen based on past and present leadership involvement in their school, local community, and dairy community. On the application, recipients addressed what they see as the biggest challenge facing the dairy industry and how their future career plans address those challenges.

Congratulations to the following 2022 scholarship recipients:

• Marta Pulfer, of Wayne, Neb., was awarded $1,500 and plans to graduate with her veterinary medicine degree from Texas A&M University in 2024. Marta is the daughter of Kent and Jodi Pulfer.

• Jenna Albers, of Randolph, Neb., was awarded $1,000 and plans to major in animal science or ag education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Jenna is the daughter of Doug and Joan Albers.

• Whitney Hochstein, of Wynot, Neb., was awarded $1,000 and continues her pursuit of majoring in graphic design and marketing from Wayne State College. Whitney is the daughter of Neal and Sharlee Hochstein.

• Allison Engelman, of Diller, Neb., was awarded $500 and is headed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in ag education and minoring in animal science. Allison is the daughter of Adam and Brooke Engelman.

• Makenna Held, of Leigh, Neb., was awarded $500 and will be headed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in accounting and minoring in agribusiness. Makenna is the daughter of Keal and Heather Held.

• Faith Junck, of Carroll, Neb., was awarded $500 and is majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communication with a dual minor in animal science and leadership & communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Faith is the daughter of Dwaine and Priscilla Junck.

For more information about the of Nebraska Division Educational Scholarship, please visit https://www.midwestdairy.com/nebraska-scholarships .

UNL hires 4-H youth development Extension educator

UNL Extension would like to welcome Caitlyn Jacobson as the new 4-H youth development Extension educator. She will be serving Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties through school enrichment programs, after school programs, 4-H workshops and beyond. She hopes to bring many educational experiences to the area and looks forward to serving the counties and growing the 4-H program. If you are interested in 4-H or learning more about the program please contact the extension office at (308) 532-2683. The deadline for enrollment and affidavits is June 15.