Mundt wins Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet

The winner of the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet competition was announced at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention.

Young farmers and ranchers from across the country competed for the awards by demonstrating knowledge of and achievement in agriculture, as well as commitment to promoting the agriculture industry. Jackie Mundt of Kansas won the Discussion Meet. She is the winner of a Ford truck, courtesy of Ford. She will also receive paid registration to the AFBF FUSION Conference in Milwaukee, Wis., March 15-18.

Judy Johnson is the 2019 CFS Volunteer of the Year

Judy Johnson, the Colorado Farm Show Volunteer of the Year, said she could hardly believe she was chosen from the distinguished list to join the ranks of those honored previously. Johnson was born and raised in Albert Lea, Minn., and began working at a local bank when she was 19 years old. In 1978, she and her husband, Gary, decided Colorado was the place for them and they moved with their children, Tony and Timothy. Once in Colorado, Johnson joined the First National Bank, ultimately retiring from Wells Fargo Bank. She began volunteering after seeing how enthusiastic a friend was about the event. Once she retired, Johnson received a call from a friend on the Special Events Committee and that was the beginning of her years volunteering. The committee is responsible for selecting the menus for dinners, including the special reception for vendors, as well as the Scholarship Dinner. She said she enjoys the chance to meet and visit with the scholarship recipients and said they are positive about their futures in agriculture. Johnson said she's hard pressed to choose her favorite part of volunteering with the Colorado Farm Show because she has so much fun meeting people. She can be found at the souvenir booth and said she truly enjoys the people who stop to visit and add to the positivity of the entire event. She can also be found visiting with the vendors and learning about the products and services they have brought to add to the show. With over 300 vendors and three days of educational break out sessions, Johnson has plenty of visiting to do. This year's Colorado Farm Show was held Jan. 29-31 at Island Grove Park in Greeley, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

CALP announces 14th class of fellows

CORTEZ, Colo. — Nineteen applicants were selected to partake in the 14th Class of the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program. Applicants were required to fill out a written application and pass an oral interview to be accepted into the program.

Alisha Knapp, Rocky Ford, Colo.; Cade Kunugi, Blanca, Colo.; Clancy Anderson, Johnstown, Colo.; Colton Hankins, Eaton, Colo.; David Bower, Broomfield, Colo.; Dusty Johnson, Fort Morgan, Colo.; Harrison Topp, Hotchkiss, Colo.; Jacob Langlie, Eaton, Colo.; Jason Crouch, LaJunta, Colo.; Joe Rasnic, Loveland, Colo.; Julia Herman, Windsor, Colo.; Lisa Riseman, Roggen, Colo.; Mackenzie Stoaks, LaSalle, Colo.; Melissa Bischoff, Denver; Raechel Nelson, Livermore, Colo.; Sharon Kauffman, Fort Morgan, Colo.; Shelby Teague, Fort Morgan, Colo.; Vicki Lee, Fort Collins, Colo.; Virginia Till, Denver. CALP is a competitive two-year leadership program that develops and enhances the leadership capabilities of diverse men and women committed to the future of Colorado's agricultural and rural communities. The 14th class will start the two-year program at the 28th annual Governor's Forum on Colorado Agriculture, shadowing CALP Class 13 whom will conclude their two-year leadership development program at that time. For more information about that event, and to register, please visit: http://www.governorsagforum.com. ❖